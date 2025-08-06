  • home icon
Days after his wedding, Leon Draisaitl rides jet skis with Connor McDavid in Europe, as their wives watch on from yacht

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 06, 2025 10:57 GMT
Days after his wedding, Leon Draisaitl rides jet skis with Connor McDavid in Europe, as their wives watch on from yacht. (Image Source: Celeste Desjardins/IG)
Days after his wedding, Leon Draisaitl rides jet skis with Connor McDavid in Europe, as their wives watch on from yacht. (Image Source: Celeste Desjardins/IG)

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl married actress Celeste Desjardins last week, at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.

The luxurious wedding featured a star-studded guest list, including Oilers teammates like Connor McDavid and other NHLers.

Days after his wedding, Leon Draisaitl rode a jet ski with Connor McDavid in Europe, as their wives observed from a yacht. Lauren Kyle shared photos on Instagram, capturing the Edmonton Oilers stars riding the waves on jet skis while their wives watched from the yacht.

Draisaitl’s wedding ceremony took place under clear skies, with the couple’s first dance to The Teskey Brothers’ “Take My Heart” shared widely on social media by attendees, including McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, a maid of honor.

Leon Draisaitl and Celese Desjardins had a star-studded afterparty in France

Leon Draisaitl celebrated his marriage in a joyous wedding afterparty attended by numerous NHL players. Social media posts from Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, offered glimpses of the festive occasion.

In one highlight, Celeste Desjardins descended an outdoor staircase in a chic, short white lace dress with sheer sleeves, her second look of the evening. Another moment captured Celeste and Leon dancing together, radiating happiness.

Meanwhile, McDavid and Lauren Kyle lit up the dance floor, moving to vibrant music. Lauren, holding a drink in one hand, was lifted by McDavid as she raised her other arm in celebration, adding to the lively atmosphere of the event.

“The best night!!” Lauren captioned the story.

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle got married last summer. Their wedding took place on Old Woman Island in Muskoka, Ontario, after getting engaged in June 2023.

The multi-day celebration included a rehearsal dinner, a European summer-themed welcome party, a fairytale reception and a disco afterparty, with Lauren wearing five different looks, including a custom Vivienne Westwood gown.

