"Definitely the favourite" "Isaac Howard will win": NHL fans clash over Ivan Demidov's 2026 Calder Trophy chances

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 18, 2025 16:23 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Fans debate Ivan Demidov’s Calder Trophy chances for 2026 season (Source: Imagn)

Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov is at the forefront of the Calder Trophy debate for the 2025-26 season. The conversation has already started to heat up among fans months before the puck drops for the new NHL season.

The Canadiens have had success with young players in recent times. Last season, Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy. He scored six goals and 60 assists for 66 points. His strong showing helped Montreal return to the playoffs. Demidov now faces similar expectations.

A hockey page on X asked fans the question:

“True or False: Ivan Demidov will win the 2026 Calder Trophy?”
The post quickly gained attention from fans as they aired their opinions on Ivan Demidov’s chances. Some also presented other names as contenders.

"Definitely the favourite," one fan wrote.
"Isaac Howard will win 2026 Calder trophy," another fan replied.
"Shabonovs production last year in the khl was way better than demidovs, Howard is going to be playing with Connor McDavid & draisaitl, Sam rinzel is also an absolute stud," a fan said about Islanders prospect Maxim Shabanov.

Some fans debated Demidov's skill and readiness.

"For me this is Demidov, the best SKA’s player in the KHL as an 18-19yo, with a record-breaking rookie year and pure NHL star potential VS. Alexander Nikishin, twice the KHL’s top-scoring defenseman with obvious star potential," a fan wrote.
"I’ll agree he is the favorite, but all it takes is an injury that holds you out for a few weeks and a few others stepping up to foil it," another fan pointed out a concern.
"Maxime Shabanov will give him a good competition," a fan added.

Ivan Demidov is ready to handle the media pressure

Ivan Demidov made his NHL debut late in 2024-25. He played two regular-season games and five playoff games. In the regular season, he scored one goal and added one assist. Later in the playoffs, he made two assists in a single game. This season, Montreal expects him to play in a top-six role.

Now, with that comes big expectations and lots of media attention. But Demidov has already found a way to focus on his game.

"Pressure makes you better," Demidov said. "I just don’t read anything in the media. ..."

Demidov's rookie contract will start with the upcoming season. So, he will compete against other talented rookies. Fans will watch his development closely as the season progresses.

Abhilasha Aditi

Edited by Satagni Sikder
