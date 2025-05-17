Diehard Toronto Maple Leafs fan Justin Bieber showed his support for Auston Matthews following the team’s exciting 2-0 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 6 on Friday. The victory forced a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series.

Bieber, a Grammy award-winning Canadian singer, posted a couple of photos on Instagram of Matthews celebrating on the ice after scoring the game-winning goal in the third period. He also added Bob Marley's "Natural Mystic" song to the pictures.

"My captain Gets It Done. Game 7 Muthaf***kas," Bieber captioned the post.

Bieber previously participated in warmups at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game as a celebrity captain for Team Matthews. He skated with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly.

Bieber was mic'd up during the event and took part in the lighthearted All-Star Game festivities, even taking shifts with players on the ice. While he didn't play in the actual game, he was heavily involved with the celebrations as Matthews' team captain.

Most recently, Bieber hit the ice on February 23, 2025, taking part in the Los Angeles Kings Celebrity Charity Game at Crypto.com Arena. The event was held to support LA wildfire relief efforts.

Auston Matthews reflects on netting the game-winning goal in Game 6 against the Panthers

After going goalless through the first five games of the second-round series and picking up just three assists, Matthews finally broke through with the game-winner to help keep the Leafs alive. Reflecting on the moment, he said:

"Feels good. Always feels good. But just to get that win feels great. Obviously, the job's not done yet. Like I said, it's a gutsy one to keep our season alive. But we got one more job to finish."

Max Pacioretty also scored, and Joseph Woll recorded a 21-save shutout. Sergei Bobrovsky backstopped 15 shots for Florida.

"Gutsy. Just a gutsy, gutsy win all around," Auston Matthews said. "I thought we just battled hard all three periods. It took till midway through the third to break through. But I just thought all throughout our lineup everybody played hard, everybody competed."

Game 7 is set to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, where the Maple Leafs will have the home-ice advantage in the winner-takes-all showdown.

