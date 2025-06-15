Dion Phaneuf's Hollywood star wife Elisha pens a 3-word message for former NHLer on Father's Day

Former NHLer Dion Phaneuf’s wife Elisha Cuthbert Phaneuf shared a heartfelt story on her Instagram this weekend on the special occasion of Father’s Day.

Elisha posted a click of Phaneuf sitting on a boat in a black t-shirt and a grey cap. She overlaid it with a blue "Happy Father’s Day" graphic and wrote:

“We love you!” tagging Dion Phaneuf in the story.

via Instagram/@elishaphaneuf

Dion Phaneuf and Elisha Cuthbert got married in July 2013 in a private ceremony held at St. James Church in Summerfield, Prince Edward Island, followed by a reception at his family estate in New London. The couple had been dating since 2008 and got engaged in Sept. 2012. Together, they have two children.

Elisha is a Canadian actress who began her career as a child actor co-hosting “Popular Mechanics for Kids” and acting in “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”. She gained recognition as Kim Bauer on “24”, and starred in films including The Girl Next Door (2004), House of Wax (2005), Goon: Last of the Enforcers (2017) and Bandit (2022).

On television, she played Alex Kerkovich in “Happy Endings” and appeared in “The Ranch”. She won a Gemini Award for “Lucky Girl” and received SAG nominations for “24”.

Dion Phanef's wife Elisha penned sweet message on his 40th birthday

Earlier in April, the former defenseman turned 40. Dion Phaneuf's wife Elisha marked the special occasion by posting a photo of Phaneuf smiling beside a black and gold cake with a large “40” topper.

In the caption, she wrote:

“HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY DION! WE LOVE YOU!”

The month before, Elisha also reposted a highlight reel of Phaneuf’s physical NHL style on her Instagram stories. The video was originally posted by Hockey Forever and reshared by their strength coach Daniel Archibald which showed Phaneuf delivering big hits during his time with the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Archibald called him a “Freight Train” and praised his strength on and off the ice. Elisha reposted it with a lighthearted:

“Thanks for this Dan! Choo Choo 😊”.

Phaneuf played 14 NHL seasons for the Flames, Leafs, Senators, and Kings. He appeared in over 1,000 games, recorded 1,345 penalty minutes, and had more than 100 penalty minutes in five different seasons. He was involved in over 100 fights during his career, including notable ones against Shane Doan, Nick Foligno, Keith Tkachuk and Brian Boyle.

