"Dirty playoff-style type offense" - NHL analyst highlights how Penguins' offense can help them seal playoff berth

The Pittsburgh Penguins are proving that sometimes it's not style points but rather sheer determination and gritty play that can lead to success. NHL analyst Mike Kelly recently discussed the Pens' offensive strategy, which we've seen in a recent stretch of games.

Kelly talked about the Penguins' strategy in getting pucks to the net with traffic. It has helped them secure wins over the New York Rangers, the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals.

The Pens are 5-0-2 in their last seven games with an average of over four goals per game. Obviously, their strategy has worked.

During a broadcast on NHL Network, Mike Kelly dissected Pittsburgh's offensive tactics. He noted their tendency to go low to high in the offensive zone, utilizing the point for shots and creating opportunities for traffic in front of the net.

"They throw pucks at the net, they go low to high in the offensive zone," Kelly explained. "They don't generate a ton off the rush. Get pucks back to the point. Get traffic in front. And you're either getting screens or you are getting deflections."

The Pens' willingness to embrace the physicality of the game and battle for position in front of the net has paid dividends. Kelly pointed out that this style of play might seem a little weird, but it has been highly effective. It has allowed the Pens to go toe to toe against strong defensive units.

"It's not the prettiest thing in the world, but there's a reason why teams do this in the playoffs," Kelly said. "And you have to do this against great defensive teams."

The Penguins' offensive strategy has helped them create scoring chances

The Pittsburgh Penguins have scored 29 goals in their last seven games. The key point about Pittsburgh's offensive strategy is its point shots with screens. Kelly talked about how much the players need to create tension in the opposing goaltenders' net. It helps them create scoring chances.

"You look at goals this season, point shots with screens. And we saw two of them. Pittsburgh's got more than anybody, they fire a ton of pucks at the net," Kelly noted.

The Pens' recent success can be attributed to playing a "dirty playoff-style type offense," as Kelly described it.

"And you go back and look at the goals... It's deflections in front. It's screens. It's rebounding. It's dirty playoff-style type offense from Pittsburgh."

The Penguins' ability to maintain this aggressive offensive mindset will be crucial. They brought a change in the form of a physical style of play and are generating scoring chances through hard work. It could ultimately be the difference-maker.

