Dominik Hasek lashes out at "traitor" Donald Trump for criticizing Ukrainian president amid Russian missile attack 

Former NHL goalie Dominik Hasek has criticized Donald Trump after alleging that a Russian missile attack killed nine people and injured 63 in Ukraine. Hasek said Trump refused to condemn Russia or support Ukraine properly. Hasek posted a tweet on X and shared his perspective about the geopolitical situation.
"Tonight, Russia killed at least 9 people and injured 63 in Ukraine again," Hasek wrote in his tweet. "And at the same time, the Am. president @realDonaldTrump is unable to condemn these terrible crimes. He is unable to do everything to ensure that the greatest criminal of our time, Putin, is tried for his terrible crimes."
Hasek said Trump should help hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the war. He also said Trump has failed to support Ukraine’s fight to protect its land and instead criticised Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"He (Trump) is unable to negotiate the high thousands of billions of Euros that Russia must pay Ukraine for all the terrible things it has done to Ukraine and its people," Hasek said.
"Instead, Trump is criticizing the Ukrainian leader and the leader of the democratic world @ZelenskyyUa, who is defending his country and does not want to give parts of it, such as Crimea, to criminals. The American president is a traitor to the democratic world.
Dominik Hasek often speaks against Russia’s actions in Ukraine. He has also previously asked Russian athletes to be banned from international sports events. He says athletes who stay silent support Russia’s actions. Hasek has also criticized Alex Ovechkin, a Russian NHL star, for not speaking against Putin.
Dominik Hasek previously claimed that Dmitry Medvedev has threatened him
Previously, on Monday, Dominik Hasek claimed that former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev threatened him. Hasek sent letters to the IOC and IIHF to report the threat. He wants sports leaders to stop letting war supporters take part in global events.
"Today I sent 2 official letters... I inform them that former Russian President Medvedev threatened to kill me." Hasek wrote in his tweet.
Medvedev’s aide Oleg Osipov mocked Hasek, suggesting that he has "Russophobia " and should see a doctor. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala defended Hasek and called the threat serious.
"Dmitry Medvedev's threats against Dominik Hašek are absolutely unacceptable... they cannot be ignored." Fiala said.
Dominik Hasek will soon share the letters with the public. But for now, he is continuing to speak against Russia.
