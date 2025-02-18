There will be another showdown as Team USA will again play Team Canada later in the week as part of the Four Nations Face-Off tournament at Boston's TD Garden.

On Saturday, Team USA defeated Team Canada by a 3-1 final score at Bell Centre in Montreal after a pair of goals from Jake Guentzel, a goal from Dylan Larkin, and a top-notch performance in net from Connor Hellebuyck.

But the opening seconds of play were defined by three separate fights before the game was even 10 seconds old. Matthew Tkachuk fought Brandon Hagel, Brady Tkachuk fought Sam Bennett, and J.T. Miller fought Colton Parayko.

Team Canada defenseman Drew Doughty, one of the elder statesmen on their roster, was asked by the live panel on TNT during the intermission if he would consider dropping the gloves against Brady Tkachuk when the two teams meet again on Thursday.

"You're putting me on the spot Biz. I'll do anything for my country. If the time is right and I've got to go, I guess so," Doughty said.

Team Canada hung on for a 5-3 victory over Team Finland on Monday

Still feeling the sting from their 3-1 setback against Team USA on Saturday, Team Canada came into Monday's matchup against Team Finland with a point to prove.

And they immediately let Finland know that they were going to be in for a rough afternoon. Canada raced out to a 3-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes of play after goals from Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Brayden Point.

The lead was increased to 4-0 thanks to MacKinnon's second goal of the game, and Team Canada seemed destined to run away with the score.

However, Team Finland mounted a comeback effort that saw them bring the score back to within a goal late in the third period before Sidney Crosby iced the game with an empty-net tally.

Team Canada coach Jon Cooper, who sees plenty of Crosby in the NHL whenever the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning face one another, had extremely high praise for Crosby afterward.

"In our country, he walks on water," Cooper said about Crosby. "And he's as humble as they come."

Team USA and Team Canada will play again in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament championship game on Thursday night starting at 8:00 PM EST. It wouldn't be outlandish to expect more intensity in the highly-anticipated rematch.

