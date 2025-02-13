Elias Pettersson makes his feelings clear about level of competition ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off 

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson is looking forward to the challenge as Sweden plays Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday. Pettersson is part of Team Sweden in the tournament.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the first best-on-best international tournament with NHL players since 2016. The event started with Canada versus Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Elias Pettersson called the game the toughest matchup of his career.

"Like the toughest match up so far in my own career," Pettersson said pregame. "So I'm very excited to play against top centers all the time."

Sweden will face a strong Canadian team with the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. Pettersson knows the challenge but remains confident.

“We’re going to try to come out aggressive and try to play hard right away," Pettersson said. "It’s going to be loud, they’re going to be the favourites tonight and in their building, but it’s exciting.”

Canada’s starting lineup features Devon Toews and Cale Makar on defense with Jordan Binnington in goal. Sweden counters with Victor Hedman and Jonas Brodin on defense and Filip Gustavsson in net.

Pettersson and Sweden will hope to handle the pressure and perform well, but considering Pettersson's NHL performance before the tournament, things do not side with him.

Elias Pettersson’s performance drop amid increasing pressure after J.T. Miller's trade

Elias Pettersson’s future with the Vancouver Canucks is uncertain after the team traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers. Pettersson has struggled in 2025, scoring one goal in his last 15 games. He has six points during this time while averaging 18:30 minutes per game.

Fans expected more from him since he is one of the league’s highest-paid players. He has 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 49 games. The Canucks signed him to an eight-year, $92.8 million contract last season. Miller’s trade happened after reports of issues between him and Pettersson.

After Miller’s departure, Pettersson welcomed the challenge of leading the team.

"Yeah, of course. I mean, but I'm on this, ...I want that pressure, ...and it's up to me to take it," Pettersson said.

However, if Elias Pettersson continues to struggle, Vancouver may consider trading him.

Despite rumors, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said the Swede remains in their long-term plans. It remains to be seen if his performance improves after the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

