Elliotte Friedman drops bombshell claim about Canucks offer being rejected by HC Rick Tocchet

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the ongoing negotiations between the Vancouver Canucks and the team’s coach Rick Tocchet. According to him, the Canucks coach has already been offered a new deal and rejected it.

During Monday’s edition of the “32 Thoughts” podcast Friedman co-hosts with Kyle Bukauskas on Sportsnet, the duo discussed the Canucks dwindling playoff chances. Tocchet, who led the Canucks on a deep playoff run last season, has had to deal with injuries, locker room controversy and inconsistent form on the ice this season which sees the franchise six points adrift of the final wild-card spot in the West.

“I think they have made Tocchet an offer,” Friedman said. “And obviously, that offer didn’t get it done. I don’t know how soon he’s going to want to talk about it, but eventually, it’s going to get to a point where they all have to decide when do they want to sit down and talk about this."

Friedman also opined that the Canucks might have to pay more to retain the coach in the long run.

“It comes down to – do you get a new deal, or not? Some of that is going to be term and finances,” Friedman added. "If they want to extend Tocchet, it’s going to go into a bigger number than they’ve paid a coach in quite some time."

Tocchet addressed the issue of contract negotiations on Mar. 18 during an interview on Sportsnet 650’s “Halford and Brough” show.

“I think it’s better to wait for me [to wait] so we can really sit down and talk because I have no time to talk about my contract, in the sense that, you know, what I want to do in some step because I’m all in with this team right now,” Tocchet said via canucksarmy.com.

NHL insider says Rick Tocchet extension needs more than financials

Rick Tocchet’s contract has a provision for a year-long extension. However, the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli said on the "Canucks Central" podcast that the extension is not in either party’s interests without a consensus on long-term goals. He also said that a lack of confidence in the team and not financial considerations would see Tocchet sign a new deal.

“He’s going to need to feel confident that he’s going to have an opportunity and a chance to win with the team that he’s got,” Seravalli said. “And I don’t know that anyone, right now, could offer him the confidence required to want to put pen to paper at this exact moment in time.”

The Canucks are next in action on Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken.

