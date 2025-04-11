Elliotte Friedman gets 100% real about 'heartbroken' Brock Boeser amidst uncertain future with Canucks after playoff exit

Hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman provided his perspective on Brock Boeser’s chances of remaining with the Vancouver Canucks after his current contract expires. Boeser, who is the longest-serving member on the current team roster, was pessimistic about securing a new contract for next season.

While hosting Friday’s edition of his “32 Thoughts” podcast on Sportsnet, Friedman talked about Boeser’s comments this week and the Canucks being eliminated from the playoff race.

“I think he's heartbroken,” Friedman said.

“Brock Boeser was drafted by Vancouver, and he became a man in Vancouver. And I think that the longer you go with one organization, like you learn it's just business, and you see things that happen that are just business to other people,. But when it's you, and it goes this long, you think, “You know what? I could be a one-organization guy.”

On Tuesday, with his contract expiring at the season's end, Boeser talked about his uncertain future with reporters after the Canuck's historic win against the Dallas Stars.

"Honestly, it's unlikely at this point," Boeser said via Sportsnet. "It sucks, it's unfortunate. I'm just trying to play good hockey, and then I'll worry about everything after that. We all know it's been a roller coaster of a year. There's been a lot of different things.”

The Canucks had defeated the Stars 6-5 in overtime in Tuesday’s game, after becoming the first team in the NHL to recover from a three-goal deficit within the final minute of regulation time.

With 19:00 on the clock in the third period and the Canucks trailing 5-2, Aatu Raty and Pius Suter scored one and two goals each, respectively, to take the game into overtime. Kiefer Sherwood capped the Canucks historic comeback, scoring the winner with 1:16 left in overtime.

Elliotte Friedman hopes “cooler heads prevail” among Canucks regarding Brock Boeser

Friedman speculated about various scenarios involving Brock Boeser and the Canucks in the postseason.

“This guy (Boeser), for the most part, thought he was going to be a Canucks forever,” Friedman said.”And now that it's happening, and it's not really his choice, you know what? I think it's the heartbreak that you feel. And I don't know. Sometimes, I think that cooler heads can prevail.”

Boeser and the Canucks have three games left to play this season. Their next game is against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

