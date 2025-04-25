Elliotte Friedman lauds Toronto Maple Leafs for ‘best playoff series’ in Matthews-Marner era

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman praised the Toronto Maple Leafs this postseason. The Leafs lead the Ottawa Senators 3-0 in the first-round series. Toronto won Game 1 easily with a score of 6-2, and won both Games 2 and 3 in overtime. In both of the latter games, the Leafs looked confident despite the game going into overtime.

Ad

Speaking on Friday's episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said this is the Leafs' best playoff series in the Matthews-Marner era. Friedman pointed out how calm the team has looked. He said they have not panicked, even during tough moments.

"I have to say this about Toronto in the core four era this is the best playoff series they've played. Now they have to close it out, it's not over yet... but they look calm. They've never panicked." Friedman said, [7:00 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Friedman highlighted that in Game 2 and Game 3, the Leafs held Ottawa without a shot for over 10 minutes in the third period. Despite Ottawa scoring twice, Toronto never lost its focus. Friedman noted that the Leafs’ playoff experience gave them an advantage, as they avoided unnecessary penalties and played their game.

"One of the biggest advantages on paper Toronto had over Ottawa entering the series was their playoff experience," Friedman said. "They haven't taken dumb retaliatory penalties, they've stuck for what they do and that's the biggest reason they're winning. They've got an advantage in goal, their best players are playing well, their depth players are playing well."

Ad

While the Senators have Jake Sanderson, the best defenseman in the series, the Leafs’ defensive depth has been key. Players like Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson made important plays. Friedman compared their defensive style to past championship teams, noting that Toronto's success comes from playing smart and sticking to their roles.

"You look at the Toronto D, the depth of them, you watch Tanev, how many simple brilliant plays he makes," Friedman said.

Ad

"You watch Ekman Larson especially in game 3, how many simple, brilliant plays he makes. If Toronto is going to be successful and go far it'll be similar to the blueprint of 2002 Carolina and 2017 Pittsburgh the one where they beat Nashville where Letang was hurt where they won it without an absolute stud on D."

Ad

The Leafs are getting strong efforts from both star players and depth players.

"That's been the key for Toronto in this series, is everybody understands their role, everybody plays to their role... they've looked extremely calm," Friedman said.

Now, Friedman believes this could be the start of a deep playoff run. The Leafs will try to finish the series in Game 4.

How are Leafs players' performing in postseason?

Mitch Marner leads the Leafs with six points (one goal, five assists), followed by Auston Matthews, who has five points (one goal, four assists).

Ad

Forward John Tavares has scored two goals and two assists, and William Nylander has scored a goal and three assists. But the individual contributions go beyond the core four players.

Morgan Rielly, Simon Benoit stepped up for the Leafs. Forward Matthew Knies has scored two goals, continuing his spectacular regular-season performance. Players like Calle Jarnkrok, Scott Laughton, Max Domi with his overtime winner in Game 2. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Nicholas Robertson, and Bobby McMann have also contributed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama