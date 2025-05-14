Elliotte Friedman lists candidates high on Canucks' list for next HC role beyond Adam Foote and Manny Malhotra

The Vancouver Canucks are searching for a new head coach after Rick Tocchet spent three seasons behind the bench. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the top candidates the organization is considering to fill the coveted role.

According to Friedman's latest reporting on the 32 Thoughts podcast on Wednesday, the Canucks are not limiting their search to familiar faces like current assistant coach Adam Foote and Abbotsford Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra. The team has also interviewed several external candidates.

Friedman specifically mentioned that the Canucks have interviewed Mitch Love, the assistant coach of the Washington Capitals.

“I believe they've interviewed Mitch Love, the assistant coach in Washington. That's more informal, obviously, love is still working. I think the Canucks would like the possibility of meeting him face to face.” Friedman said.

Additionally, the Canucks have met with Marco Sturm. Friedman said:

“They've also interviewed Marco Sturm. I heard the Canucks were very happy with that interview. He's also got options too, and I think Sturm has a real chance in Boston.”

Todd Reirden, the former Capitals head coach, is also being considered by the Canucks. Although Elliotte Friedman suggested they may not go with a veteran bench boss, Reirden’s experience and track record keep him in the conversation:

“I think they've interviewed Todd Reirden, but it appears likely that, if not 100% that the Canucks will hire a first time head coach, and I think they're pretty comfortable with that.”

Former coach Rick Tocchet led the team to a 108-65-27 record over three seasons. He won the 2023-24 Jack Adams Award for winning the Pacific title. Despite that success, Vancouver missed the playoffs this season, finishing six points out of a wild card spot at 38-30-14.

Elliotte Friedman on what Canucks really want in their next head coach

Elliotte Friedman suggested that the Canucks are prioritizing candidates who will be genuinely enthusiastic about the opportunity to lead the team, rather than established coaches who may view the job as a stepping stone.

"They want somebody who's going to want this job, want this opportunity, and a lot of the main engineer would be like that.” Friedman said.

“So I think one of the things that they have to kind of work their way through here is some of their candidates ... . That doesn't mean that the guys don't like them or aren't interested in them."

This approach aligns with the organization's desire to find a fresh voice and a coach who can help the team regain its footing after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

