Elliotte Friedman shuts down potential Canucks blockbuster trade for Mason McTavish due to Vancouver's lack of elite prospect depth

By ARJUN B
Modified Sep 09, 2025 06:57 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn
Elliotte Friedman shuts down potential Canucks blockbuster trade for Mason McTavish - Source: Imagn

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman dismisses the Vancouver Canucks’ chances of landing Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish, citing lack of elite prospect depth.

Mason McTavish, a 22-year-old centerman and pending restricted free agent, has been linked to Vancouver in trade rumors this summer. Despite the speculation, Friedman downplayed the possibility on Monday's episode of the Donnie and Dhali podcast.

Friedman explained that while Vancouver has made strides in rebuilding its prospect pool, highlighting Abbotsford’s strong AHL season, they do not have a top-end prospect to use in a trade with Anaheim.

“But do they have a real top-end prospect or pick that either they're going to that someone's willing to take or that they want to move or both in a deal?” Friedman said. (6:00 onwards)
Also, Friedman emphasized that the Ducks don’t appear interested in moving McTavish at all.

“I think right now, McTavish, I don't think the Ducks want to trade him. I think they want to sign him. I don't think they want to trade him." he said.
"But let's just do for argument sake, Rick, if the Ducks did want to trade McTavish, do you think you guys have the haul that it's going to take to get them? Okay. So, it's not even worth discussing.”
Even in a hypothetical scenario where Anaheim entertained offers, he questioned whether Vancouver could assemble the kind of trade package needed.

The Ducks forward is coming off a season where he scored 22 goals and 52 points in 76 games. His previous contract was a three-year, $2.68 million deal with an $894,167 annual cap hit.

Elliotte Friedman on Canucks acquiring a center

Elliotte Friedman noted that quality second-line centers are rare and costly to acquire. He believes that unless Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin pull off a surprise, their solution at the No. 2 center spot will likely have to come from within the organization.

"To me right now, unless Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin pull something out of their hat that we're not seeing, the answer to that number two question is probably internal for a little while. I mean, those guys are hard to find and they are expensive to get.” Friedman said,

He pointed out that the Canucks did address the need by drafting a center (Braeden Cootes) in the first round, but developing him into that role will take time.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
