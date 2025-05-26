Elliotte Friedman warns Quinn Hughes ‘uncertainty’ may raise red flags for top Canucks free-agent targets

The Vancouver Canucks may have trouble luring free agents this summer amid the uncertainty surrounding team captain Quinn Hughes.

In an appearance on the Donnie and Dhali show published on May 26, notable NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on Quinn Hughes’ cloudy future.

Friedman stated:

“The uncertainty around Quinn Hughes, that's something that will lead to some questions here and there. Some of the big names will ask, alright we heard about what you had to say about Hughes publicly, but what do you really think?”

Questions began emerging with regard to Quinn Hughes’ time in Vancouver following the end of the season. First, Hughes was unhappy with the direction the team had taken under Rick Tocchet. If some rumors are to be believed, Hughes had a direct say in Adam Foote’s hiring as the team’s next bench boss.

Then, there was another rumor positing that Hughes wanted to play with his brothers Jack and Luke, both of whom are currently on the New Jersey Devils’ roster.

That rumor, in particular, opened the floodgates to speculation that Hughes may not sign a long-term extension in Vancouver. Instead, he may opt to leave via free agency and join his brothers in New Jersey or elsewhere, as Vancouver GM Jim Rutherford let slip at the team’s end-of-season presser.

Friedman concluded:

“If you're coming to Vancouver and you're signing long term, you're gonna want to know that you'll be playing with a guy like him."

The Hughes watch will begin as soon as this season. Hughes has two more years left on his current deal and is staled for free agency on July 1, 2027. If the Canucks can’t offer clarity on Hughes’ long-term future in Vancouver, interested free agents may balk at the idea of joining the Canucks next season and beyond.

Vancouver Canucks have incentive to move Quinn Hughes

Hughes could be on the move sooner rather than later - Source: Imagn

Notable NY Post columnist Larry Brooks discussed the incentive the Vancouver Canucks have to move Quinn Hughes as soon as possible.

The reasoning?

The Canucks risk losing one of the best defensemen of his generation for zilch in 2027. While the Canucks will likely do everything they can to ink him to an extension, there will have to come a point where the team will need to explore a trade.

Brooks cited an example, using precisely the New Jersey Devils. The Devils lost Hall of Famer and captain Scott Niedermayer for nothing following the 2004-05 lockout season.

Niedermayer went on to win a Stanley Cup and a Conn Smythe Trophy in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks.

That’s the path Brooks points out that’s the fate that could befall the Vancouver Canucks if they do not address the Quinn Hughes situation while the iron is still hot.

In the meantime, Canucks fans will have to deal with persistent speculation regarding the team’s captain until he signs an extension or is dealt elsewhere for what could be a transformative return package.

