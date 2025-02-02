"Embarassing from all of us": Brock Faber delivers brutally honest review of Minnesota Wild's 6-0 shutout loss to Ottawa Senators

Defenseman Brock Faber was in complete disbelief after the Minnesota Wild suffered a 6-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The Wild struggled all game, managing just 16 shots and going 0-for-3 on the power play. Leevi Merilainen stopped all 16 shots for his third shutout this season.

Ottawa outshot them 52-16 and scored three goals on eight power play opportunities. They dominated big time in the faceoffs with 70.7% control.

“Unacceptable from start to finish,” Brock Faber said, via The Athletic. “We’re better than that. We have more pride than that. That was embarrassing. From all of us. Myself included. No forecheck. They were working all of us in the corners. Outworking us. Out-detailing us. They built a lead and kept building.”

Josh Norris opened the scoring at 18:01 of the first period with a short-handed goal past Filip Gustavsson. Tim Stützle made it 2-0 at 7:38 of the second, tapping in a centering pass from Brady Tkachuk. Less than a minute later, Michael Amadio fired a quick shot over Gustavsson’s glove, extending Ottawa’s lead.

Ryan Hartman received a match penalty late in the second for driving Stützle’s head into the ice. That led to a five-minute power play, where Ottawa scored three goals early in the third.

Jake Sanderson made it 4-0 with a point shot at 0:38. Tkachuk added another at 1:37 with a wrist shot under Gustavsson’s arm. Drake Batherson scored the final goal at 2:52 with a one-timer from the left circle.

The Minnesota Wild came into this game on a three-game winning streak. Their previous game was a 4-0 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman's hit will be reviewed

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman’s penalty will be reviewed by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. He could face suspension because of past infractions. He was ejected from the game for attempting to injure Tim Stutzle.

During a faceoff, Hartman took Stutzle down and pushed his head into the ice. The play stopped immediately, and Hartman was removed. Stutzle had a cut above his eye but stayed in the game.

Because of the penalty, the NHL will review Hartman’s actions. He has been suspended four times in his 11-year NHL career. His last suspension was on April 1, 2024, for throwing his stick at officials.

Earlier in the second period, Hartman got a four-minute penalty for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct. Hartman finished the game with nine penalty minutes, and three shots on goal in 8:25 of ice time. He has scored seven goals and 10 assists in 47 games for the Minnesota Wild.

