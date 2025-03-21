Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah drops two-word reaction to LeBron James flexing Blue Jackets Stadium Series jersey at Lakers game

Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah shared an Instagram story featuring Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The picture was originally posted on Instagram by the NHL and they also tagged the Columbus Blue Jackets, because James was wearing a custom Columbus Blue Jackets' stadium series jersey.

NHL wrote in their caption:

"Looking good, @kingjames. 😮‍💨 LeBron James sported a familiar @bluejacketsnhl #StadiumSeries jersey last night... 👀"

Sarah reshared the picture with her followers and wrote:

"Go Jackets🙌🏻"

Sarah shared on her IG story

James wore the custom Columbus Blue Jackets jersey at the Crypto.com arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets game. James grew up in Akron, Ohio, near Columbus, so he was in a way representing his roots.

The Blue Jackets also shared a clip of LeBron in the custom jersey and wrote:

"No debate: LeBron is the 🐐"

Blue Jackets player Adam Fantilli also arrived at a game wearing James' Lakers jersey.

The Blue Jackets wore the same jersey on March 1 against the Red Wings and they won that game 5-3. Denton Mateychuk, Dmitri Voronkov, Mathieu Olivier, Justin Danforth and Adam Fantilli scored for Columbus.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice, and Patrick Kane scored for Detroit. Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 43 saves to help his team win in front of 94,751 fans at Ohio Stadium.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, wished Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah "a happy birthday"

Previously, in the second week of March, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, wished Sarah Gudbranson a happy birthday on Instagram. Sarah's husband Erik Gudbranson and Johnny Gaudreau were teammates before his death.

Meredith shared a collage of photos, including one with their husbands. She wrote:

“Happiest birthday wishes to my 🤍 @sarahsweetnam 😭 U are it. Here’s to more twinning together and making memories together. Family. ILYSM 💗💗💗💗,” Meedith wrote in her caption.

“Baby bagging rights. Hottest dentist, mama and bff. U just it. Simply,” Meredith added.

Meredith shared on her Instagram

Sarah celebrated her birthday with Erik on a date night.

Johnny and his brother Matthew died on August 29, 2024, after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. On March 1, Meredith, her children Noa and John, and Johnny’s mother Jane led the Blue Jackets onto the ice during the same NHL Stadium Series.

Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan joined them. The NHL posted a video of the tribute, captioned, “For No. 13 💜.”

