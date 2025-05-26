Evander Kane, fiancee Mara pen heartfelt notes on their son Iverson's 3rd birthday - "You changed my life honey buns"

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane’s eldest son Iverson celebrated his third birthday this weekend. On Sunday, Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen shared heartfelt notes wishing Iverson on the special day.

Mara posted a couple of stories on her Instagram account, featuring the morning of Iverson’s birthday. One of the clicks showed Iverson in pajamas playing with a toy ambulance. In the caption, she wrote:

“Birthday Boy💙 You changed my life honey buns. Mama loves you soooo much. Here’s to 3 😊”

The next story featured a snap from their kids’ room decorated with balloons and a race car theme, where the kids were receiving presents from their father.

Evander Kane posted a separate birthday wish for his son. Kane posted a short clip featuring Iverson at the Oilers’ Western Conference Final Game 3 at Rogers place.

“Happy 3rd Birthday Iverson. I am so proud of you. So smart and intelligent daddy loves you very much,” Kane wrote.

via Instagram/@marateigen, @evanderkane

Mara Teigen and Evander Kane have three children together, two sons, Iverson and Hendrix, and daughter Penelope. Kane also has a daughter Kensington from his previous marriage. Mara and Evander are coparenting the four children together.

Evander Kane and Mara Teigen welcomed daughter Penelope early

Evander Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen welcomed their third child together Penelope Monroe in March 2025. Penelope was born prematurely at 31 weeks and had to stay in the NICU for 31 days. Kane later shared the news publicly on Instagram in April.

On what would have been Penelope’s original due date, May 3, Teigen marked the moment with a special post on Instagram. She expressed how grateful she felt to have already spent two extra months with her daughter, sharing a new photo of the newborn on her stories.

“Happy Due Date my Penelope Munroe,” followed by a white heart emoji.“I am so blessed to have gotten an extra 2 months with you,” Teigen added, followed by another three white hearts.

In a separate Instagram post, Teigen had reflected on the experience of welcoming Penelope early. She explained that her daughter had come home after a month in the NICU and described her as strong and precious.

Teigen also shared how the journey taught her about strength and patience, emotions she hadn’t experienced in this way before. She also acknowledged Kane’s role during the difficult period. She explained how he supported her and took care of their other children while she remained in the hospital.

