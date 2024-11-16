Evander Kane predicted ugly end to a possible fight with Jake Paul before his unanimous win over 'Iron' Mike Tyson

Heading into Jake Paul's highly anticipated boxing match against Mike Tyson on Friday night, NHL star Evander Kane had predicted an ugly ending if the two were to fight.

"Both his eyes would be shut," Kane said in reference to Jake Paul via an Instagram comment on DailyFaceoff's account prior to the match.

However, it was Jake Paul who emerged victorious with a unanimous decision win over the 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

Billed as the biggest boxing match of 2024, the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul got the better of Iron Mike Tyson, whose reflexes and speed showed the effects of age. Tyson tried hard in the first two rounds, but Paul soon took over en route to his win in the eight-round exhibition bout.

Kane and Paul have traded barbs on social media in the past, with Kane challenging the YouTuber turned boxer to an actual fight back in November 2020. At the time, Kane tweeted:

"Yo @jakepaul I'd wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action YOURMOVE."

Paul never responded to Kane directly, but his brother and fellow influencer Logan Paul said on a podcast that he would gladly fight Kane instead.

"Sure, put him in the list. I'll do it," Logan Paul stated.

Kane dismissed the idea of fighting Logan, saying:

“Logan Paul? I take the mop off your head and wipe the floor with ya.”

He also posted an image of Logan's infamous loss to fellow YouTuber/boxer KSI back in 2019.

Fans react to Evander Kane's comments on Jake Paul

Evander Kane's recent comments about Jake Paul have elicited strong reactions from fans online.

One fan poked fun at the idea, saying:

"Jake Paul will only fight him after he’s retired." in regard Paul fighting retired Mike Tyson.

Another fan wrote:

"Evander would mess you up, Logan. You know there’s a chance that’s true so you won’t accept." on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"It's true too lol. He's fighting people who don't box or in Tysons case are close to being senior citizens...." one fan wrote.

"Kane vs Paul would be a really even fight. Both are about the same weight/height. Would Paul take it? Probably not. He chooses his battles way too carefully. No guts. He's fighting a 60 year old tonight." another fan wrote.

"Please fight Evander Kane. I love it when someone chokes on their arrogance. Kane is absolutely soft, it means he will feel bad when he knocks ten years off your life with a single punch." a user commented.

"My money would be on Evander." another user wrote.

Fans made it clear that a potential Evander Kane vs. Paul matchup would draw significant interest.

