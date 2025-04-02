Evander Kane receives heartfelt video message from orphanage in Uganda after $500 donation

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane donated $500 to a GoFundMe campaign supporting Parental Love Orphanage Uganda in Bugiri, Uganda. The orphanage, run by Maron Waiswa and his twin brother, provides food, clothing, shelter and Gospel education to children in need.

On Tuesday, Maron Waiswa shared a heartwarming video clip on Instagram stories of kids from the orphanage holding a poster of Kane and his son Hendrix. They all repeated after Maron as he dictated the message:

“Hello brother Evander Kane.Sent you so much for generous kindness towards our orphanage. We appreciate. May God bless you.”

Kane reposted the video in his own stories and wrote:

“God bless you all,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Kane IG stories (via Instagram /@evanderkane)

The GoFundMe page shows Evander Kane as one of the patrons, donating $500 for the cause.

Screengrab of the GoFundMe page

The fundraiser campaign was originally organized by Richie Garfield to support Maron Waiswa and his twin brother in running the Parental Love Orphanage Uganda in Bugiri, Uganda.

The fundraiser ensures that 100% of donations go directly to the orphanage, as Yeshua The Movement covers all the processing fees.

Evander Kane’s fiancee shares update on child’s health amid pre-term birth concerns

Earlier last month, Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen shared an update on Instagram about their upcoming third child. Mara had been in hospital since the last week of February due to pregnancy complications and pre-term birth concerns.

She posted on Instagram stories that the couple’s baby girl is healthy.

“Still living in hospital until we decide it’s the right time for early C section. Preparing for pre term baby. I’m 31 weeks. Our goal is to get to 32 weeks but will see how I’m doing this next week. She will be in the NICU for a bit but as long as she’s healthy that all that matters. Thank you for all the kind messages,” Teigen wrote.

Mara Teigen also shared a video clip on her stories showing her baby bump while lying at the hospital bed.

“Best news is baby girl is perfect and healthy,” she wrote in the caption.

Kane and Mara Teigen, who share two sons, Iverson and Hendrix, are expecting their third child. Evander also has a daughter, Kensington, from his ex-wife Anna.

