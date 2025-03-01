Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen posted an Instagram update on Saturday about the upcoming birth of the couple’s third child. Mara has been in the hospital since Wednesday due to complications with the pregnancy.

“Still living in hospital until we decide it’s the right time for early C section. Preparing for pre term baby. I’m 31 weeks. Our goal is to get to 32 weeks but will see how I’m doing this next week. She will be in the NICU for a bit but as long as she’s healthy that all that matters. Thank you for all the kind messages,” Teigen wrote.

Mara also posted a short video clip.

“Best news is baby girl is perfect and healthy,” Mara captioned.

(Credit: IG/@marateigen)

Teigen and Kane share two boys, Iverson and Hendrix. Evander also has a daughter, Kensington, with his ex-wife Anna.

Kane, a big part of the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup finals last season, has been on the injured list since undergoing multiple surgeries in July. He also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in January, further delaying his return to the ice.

According to hockey insiders, Edmonton has been hesitant to put Kane on Long Term Injured Reserve.

“The truth is the Oilers, they don’t feel very comfortable about this situation one way or the other," Daily Face Off’s Frank Seravalli said on Tuesday. "And in the end, what it really might come down to is the Oilers don’t have that LTIR money to spend and they could only really make one acquisition.”

Mara had shared plans about her wedding to Evander Kane

Before the pre-term complications, Mara Teigen shared details about her wedding plans. In a special YouTube vlog released on Feb. 16, she answered questions from her followers. One asked about their wedding.

“He plays hockey, so the only options are to get married during the offseason, which is basically summertime," Teigen said. "Him and I are, kind of, both on the same page of, like, 2027."

The video, titled "VlOG 03 | Beauty | Family | Home | Answering your questions | Wedding update!" also featured Teigen answering questions about her and Kane's family life and what it's like to be in a relationship with an NHL player.

"We balance the fact that he's gone a lot and then I'm home with the kids," Mara answered.

The video showed Mara doing chores around the house and opening up about her parenting style.

