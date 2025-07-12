  • home icon
Evander Kane's fiancee Mara dines at Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's luxury bar and restaurant after tennis day out with beau

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 12, 2025 11:00 GMT
Evander Kane's fiancee Mara dines at Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's luxury bar and restaurant after tennis day out with beau [via IG/@marateigen]

This week, Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen visited his former teammate Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle’ luxury bar and restaurant in downtown Edmonton, Bar Trove, following a tennis playing session with Kane.

On Friday, Mara shared a couple of stories on her Instagram. One of the pictures showed Evander Kane on a red clay tennis court during a sunny day surrounded by tall green trees. In the caption, Mara joked:

“Might have a crush on my tennis coach.”

Another story showed a luxurious dining setup at Bar Trove. The space featured an ornate marble fireplace, candlelight and a table set with wine, fries and a gourmet meal. Teigen tagged the restaurant and captioned the story:

“Delish ❤️”
via Instagram /@marateigen
via Instagram /@marateigen

Lauren Kyle announced Bar Trove in January this year and held a soft-launch party on May 25 at the Canada Permanent Building in Edmonton. She officially opened Bar Trove and the Trove Living showroom on the 6th of last month.

Evander Kane pens heartfelt message on son’s 3rd birthday

Evander Kane and Mara Teigen’s eldest son Iverson turned three this year in late May. Both Kane and Teigen shared sweet birthday wishes on the special occasion on their Instagram.

Mara posted photos of Iverson in pajamas playing with a toy ambulance. In the caption, she wrote:

“Birthday Boy💙 You changed my life honey buns. Mama loves you soooo much. Here’s to 3 😊.”
Another photo showed a balloon-filled race car-themed room where Kane gave presents to the kids. Evander Kane also shared a short clip of Iverson attending the Oilers’ Western Conference Final Game 3 at Rogers Place.

“Happy 3rd Birthday Iverson. I am so proud of you. So smart and intelligent daddy loves you very much,” Kane wrote.

Kane and Teigen have three children together, Iverson, Hendrix and Penelope. Kane also has a daughter Kensington from a previous marriage. The couple co-parents all four kids.

Their youngest, Penelope Monroe, was born prematurely at 31 weeks in March 2025 and spent 31 days in the NICU. Kane later announced her birth on Instagram in April. On May 3, which was Penelope’s original due date, Teigen posted a heartfelt note saying she felt blessed to have spent two extra months with her daughter.

