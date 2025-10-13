Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara recreates viral TikTok trend with Canucks ladies aboard river cruise in $7607 outfit

Over the weekend, Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen joined several partners of Canucks players for a river cruise in Vancouver. During the outing, the group recreated the viral “I’m a Mommy” TikTok trend from Love Island USA Season 7.The clip was posted by Disa Hamberg, partner of Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson, and she tagged teh group in the caption:“Mommy? @MaraTeigen @MiaAthena @LaurenMcCarth @DominikaBenak @Rum”View on TikTokMara later shared a carousel of photos from the cruise trip on her account on Sunday.“This was so beautiful 🤎,” she captioned the post.Her outfit included a Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2020 white cotton knit chain-detail maxi dress priced at USD $607 and a black Hermès cashmere coat originally priced at USD $7,000. Mara shared that both items were sourced through Mine &amp; Yours. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMara also shared short clips featuring panoramic views of Vancouver’s river and mountain backdrop, and of herself posing on the cruise.Evander Kane’s fiancee shares behind-the-scenes look from family photoshootEarlier last week, Evander Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen did a family photoshoot with their four children. On Tuesday, Mara posted a carousel of photos on Instagram showing sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot.One of the clicks saw Mara holding their youngest daughter Penelope Monroe dressed in a cream knit outfit with a bow headband as the little one smiled up at her mother.Other photos featured Mara cradling Penelope while standing beside their two sons, Iverson and Hendrix who were dressed in matching dark coats. Kane’s eldest daughter Kensington was seen hugging her younger brothers in another adorable frame.“Behind the scenes from our family portraits🤎 I’m particularly excited about these, now that our family is complete 🤎,” Mara captioned the post.Wide shots showed the family walking together down a wooded path with Mara holding Penelope close. Another click saw Evander with the kids walking along the path, also in a dark-colored coat. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Instagram post comes after a milestone year for the couple who welcomed baby Penelope in March following her premature birth. Kane and Mara now share three children, Iverson, Hendrix and Penelope while also co-parenting Kane’s eldest Kensington from a previous marriage.Earlier the same week, the family was spotted cheering Kane on during a preseason matchup against his former team the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena. Mara and the boys, dressed in Canucks gear, watched the action from the glass and she captured special moments on Instagram stories as Kane skated over to greet his family.