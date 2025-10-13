  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Evander Kane
  • Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara recreates viral TikTok trend with Canucks ladies aboard river cruise in $7607 outfit

Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara recreates viral TikTok trend with Canucks ladies aboard river cruise in $7607 outfit

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 13, 2025 11:30 GMT
Evander Kane&rsquo;s fiancee Mara recreates viral TikTok trend with Canucks ladies aboard river cruise in $7607 outfit
Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara recreates viral TikTok trend with Canucks ladies aboard river cruise in $7607 outfit [via IG/@marateigen]

Over the weekend, Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen joined several partners of Canucks players for a river cruise in Vancouver. During the outing, the group recreated the viral “I’m a Mommy” TikTok trend from Love Island USA Season 7.

Ad

The clip was posted by Disa Hamberg, partner of Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson, and she tagged teh group in the caption:

“Mommy? @MaraTeigen @MiaAthena @LaurenMcCarth @DominikaBenak @Rum”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mara later shared a carousel of photos from the cruise trip on her account on Sunday.

“This was so beautiful 🤎,” she captioned the post.

Her outfit included a Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2020 white cotton knit chain-detail maxi dress priced at USD $607 and a black Hermès cashmere coat originally priced at USD $7,000. Mara shared that both items were sourced through Mine & Yours.

Ad

Mara also shared short clips featuring panoramic views of Vancouver’s river and mountain backdrop, and of herself posing on the cruise.

Evander Kane’s fiancee shares behind-the-scenes look from family photoshoot

Earlier last week, Evander Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen did a family photoshoot with their four children. On Tuesday, Mara posted a carousel of photos on Instagram showing sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot.

Ad

One of the clicks saw Mara holding their youngest daughter Penelope Monroe dressed in a cream knit outfit with a bow headband as the little one smiled up at her mother.

Other photos featured Mara cradling Penelope while standing beside their two sons, Iverson and Hendrix who were dressed in matching dark coats. Kane’s eldest daughter Kensington was seen hugging her younger brothers in another adorable frame.

“Behind the scenes from our family portraits🤎 I’m particularly excited about these, now that our family is complete 🤎,” Mara captioned the post.
Ad

Wide shots showed the family walking together down a wooded path with Mara holding Penelope close. Another click saw Evander with the kids walking along the path, also in a dark-colored coat.

Ad

The Instagram post comes after a milestone year for the couple who welcomed baby Penelope in March following her premature birth. Kane and Mara now share three children, Iverson, Hendrix and Penelope while also co-parenting Kane’s eldest Kensington from a previous marriage.

Earlier the same week, the family was spotted cheering Kane on during a preseason matchup against his former team the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena. Mara and the boys, dressed in Canucks gear, watched the action from the glass and she captured special moments on Instagram stories as Kane skated over to greet his family.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications