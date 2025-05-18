Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara shares adorable moment in matching outfits with Oilers star's daughter Kensington under cherry blossoms

This weekend, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen visited a cherry blossom spot in Edmonton with his daughter Kensington. On Saturday, she shared an adorable photo from their outing.
Mara Teigen posted a special Instagram story featuring herself and Kensington in matching pink outfits under a blooming cherry blossom tree.
The photo was taken along a paved path next to lush green grass, with Kensington in Mara’s arms and both looking toward the camera. Based on the scenery, the location appears to be one of Edmonton’s popular cherry blossom sites, likely George F. Hustler Memorial Plaza or a similar area.
Evander Kane and his partner Mara Teigen have three children together, their two sons, Hendrix and Iverson, and newborn daughter Penelope. Kane shared Kensington with his ex-wife Anna from their previous marriage.
Evander Kane and family are spending time with newborn daughter Penelope
Earlier last week, Evander Kane and fiancee Mara Teigen shared special family moments with their newborn daughter Penelope Monroe Kane. Mara posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories showing adorable scenes between Evander and their baby girl.
In one image, both parents were seen gently holding Penelope’s tiny fingers. Another photo saw Evander holding Penelope close while dressed in a black suit, checkered shirt and polka dot tie. Penelope wore a navy blue Oilers custom hoodie with bear ears and her dad’s name on the back. A third photo showed their son Iverson looking closely at Penelope, while Mara enjoyed coffee from a mug labeled “Mom.”
Penelope came home on April 4 after spending six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. Mara shared that having all the children together has been very special for her. She mentioned how their kids were excited to welcome their baby sister.
Mara also shared that Kensington, who is only four, is already showing signs of being a protective older sibling.
"If they hear her make a noise, they're like, 'Penelope!'" Teigen said (via PEOPLE.com). "They run over and they're like 'Is she okay?' And our oldest, Kensington, is beyond big sister sweet, [and] just wants to protect her."
Evander Kane also shared how sweet it was to see the children giving their sister hugs and kisses. Both Mara and Evander agree that their family feels complete. Mara mentioned that she had always hoped for a daughter and with Penelope's arrival she feels their family is now whole.
