Evander Kane's fiancee Mara teases filming 'secret project in LA' after long hiatus from modelling

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen has been a professional model. This weekend, Mara shared a major update regarding her modeling career.

Mara posted a picture of herself holding a can of Cherry Coke, looking glamorous in a chic black outfit on her Instagram stories on Saturday. In the caption, she wrote that she was working on a new modeling project in Los Angeles.

Mara also mentioned that it had been four years since she last modeled, and that returning to work after having three kids felt very different.

“Filmed a secret project here in LA. You guys it's been 4 years since I've done any modeling. After having 3 kids it felt so different. Crazy feeling but very grateful 🤍,” she wrote.

via Instagram /@marateigen

Mara Teigen originally started her career in 2013 and has worked with brands like Calvin Klein, Guess, Revolve, and appeared in Maxim and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She also featured in music videos for Kylie Jenner and Nick Jonas, and acted in films like Sister Code and SiREN. Besides acting and modeling, Mara owns her own skincare line known as Ziin Beauty.

Evander Kane’s fiancee in awe of Natalie Portman’s Cannes red carpet outfit

Earlier this month, Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen reacted to Hollywood actress Natalie Portman’s red carpet look at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Portman wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture dress, inspired by Dior’s Fall 1951 collection.

The dress had a silver sequin top, a black velvet bow at the neck, and a black skirt with silver crystal designs. She also wore over 20 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including a 10-carat necklace, earrings and a ring.

Mara Teigen shared a video of Portman’s look from Vogue’s Instagram on her own Instagram stories. In the caption, she wrote:

“Wow,” followed by three white heart emojis.

Earlier that same day, Portman wore another Dior outfit. It was a short black-and-white dress with beadwork, a high neck and a fancy skirt. She paired it with black heels, sunglasses and more diamonds.

She and Evander Kane recently welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Penelope. In an interview with People magazine, Mara shared how excited their sons Hendrix and Iverson, and Kane’s older daughter Kensington were to meet the baby. She also mentioned that Kensington who is four years old, has already taken on the role of a caring big sister.

