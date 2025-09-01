Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen flexes her $5,300 Louis Vuitton bag on day out with beau

Evander Kane and his fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared a simple look into their life on Instagram. Mara posted a few stories from a day out with Kane, starting with a selfie of herself in sunglasses. She also showed her Bella Tote Louis Vuitton bag, which costs $5,300. Another story included a photo of Kane from behind, wearing a shirt that read,
“Nothing good happens after midnight.”
She ended with a picture of greenery and colorful flowers.
The couple has also shared special moments from their life together. On September 5, 2024, Kane proposed to Mara and later posted photos from the day. He wrote,
“A long time coming @marateigen ❤️ so lucky to have you and our beautiful family. The strength, love and dedication to our kids and I is second to none. You were always the one.”
Evander Kane’s words for Mara showed how much he values her and their family.
Together, they are parents to three children: Hendrix, Iverson, and Penelope. Kane is also a father to a daughter, Kensington Ava Kane, from his earlier marriage. Their youngest, Penelope, was born on March 4, 2024, and spent 31 days in the NICU before coming home.
On April 11, Kane shared how thankful he was for Mara’s care and the doctors’ support. He expressed how happy they were to finally have Penelope at home with her siblings.
Evander Kane, now 34, has played 15 seasons in the NHL. He was drafted fourth by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009 and went on to play for Winnipeg, Buffalo, San Jose and Edmonton before being traded to Vancouver. Last season, he missed the regular season while recovering from a hernia, but returned in the playoffs. In 21 games, he scored 12 points and played a physical role for Edmonton.
Evander Kane and Mara Teigen family and travel moments
On August 23, Evander Kane wished his fiancée, Mara Teigen, a happy birthday on Instagram. He shared a picture of her with the message,
“Happy birthday mara teigen. we all love you so much,” followed by emojis.
Another story showed them sitting in a cafe with glasses of wine. Mara shared her own stories, too. She started with “Birthday morning with my babies,” then posted balloons spelling “Mom,” a mug saying “best mom ever,” and a picture of her children.
On August 10, Mara shared pictures from a seaside day in Montenegro. She wore a white gown, posted scenic views and included a photo of Kane lighting candles in a church.
