Evander Kane's fiancée Mara Teigen recounts 'nightmare' wardrobe mishap during Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in Europe

Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, shared a recent story about a wardrobe problem she faced during Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in France. Kane, who was traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the Edmonton Oilers this summer, attended the wedding with Teigen on August 2.The celebration was held at Domaine de Manville in Provence and was attended by several NHL players, including Connor McDavid and Sam Gagner, with their wives.In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, Teigen explained the situation. She said the wedding was part of a longer trip through Europe. Before arriving in Provence, they visited Paris, Croatia and Montenegro. Teigen, who gave birth to daughter Penelope Monroe five months earlier, said,“When you’re pregnant, you just can’t wait to start dressing cute again,” explaining how she had spent months planning her outfits for the trip.The problem began when they landed in Marseille only hours before the wedding’s welcome party, with just one of Teigen’s two bags arriving — the one holding shoes, toiletries and pajamas, while the bag with all her clothes was missing.“My bag wasn’t there,” she said, recalling how stressful it was.With little time before the event, she and Evander Kane went to the nearest outlet mall. She found a dress, but it was “nothing close” to what she had planned to wear.“It was literally the only dress and I just had to wear,” she said. “I’m just too independent and like my own stuff. So, it was a nightmare.”Teigen still hoped her luggage would arrive before the wedding day, but it never did. She managed to find a black-tie-appropriate Zimmerman dress in a small boutique in a nearby French town.“It happened to be my size. Happened to be beautiful,” she said.While the dress worked out, she was still disappointed about the outfits she had prepared for months but could not wear. She mentioned she would make a try-on video to show them since they “deserve to be seen.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this year, Evander Kane shared that Penelope spent 31 days in the NICU before coming home. He praised Teigen for her love and care during that time. The couple, who also share sons Hendrix and Iverson, got engaged on Sept. 5, 2024. Kane called it “a long time coming” and said he felt lucky to have her and their family.Evander Kane and fiancée Mara Teigen spend the offseason travelingOn Friday, Mara Teigen shared photos from her summer travels, including a Paris stop after attending Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in France. She wore a black halter-neck dress with gold accessories in one photo, and posted more pictures from a trip to Montenegro.Back on Tuesday, Evander Kane praised Teigen’s beach trip looks, which featured a yellow dress, yacht views, and casual gym outfits. Teigen posted other moments, like hotel views, a surfboard photo, and a bikini shot. Kane commented on the post, saying,&quot;The best.&quot;The posts gave fans a glimpse into the couple’s fun and stylish summer adventures together.