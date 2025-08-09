"Even on the days I smile": Johnny Gaudreau's mother Jane pens emotional note in memory of late sons Johnny and Matthew

On Friday, Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane shared an emotional message on her Instagram in memory of her late sons, Johnny and Matthew. The story featured a touching note addressed to “John &amp; Matty” expressing how deeply she misses them every day.Jane Gaudreau reposted a graphic shared by the Instagram account ‘3213 Keepsake Lane’ with the text:“I miss you...Even on the days I smile. Even on the days I laugh. Even on the days I feel okay. Even when it looks like I'm doing fine. I miss you—always.”On her own stories, Jane started it writing,“Dear John &amp; Matty,” and ended it with, “Love, Mom.”via Instagram /@jgaudreau311Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed on August 29 last year in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when a drunk driver Sean M. Higgins struck them while they were bicycling on the roadside the evening before their sister Katie’s wedding. Higgins was charged with vehicular homicide, manslaughter, reckless driving, evidence tampering and leaving the scene.In January he pleaded not guilty and rejected a 35-year plea deal. On June 13, the court held a case management hearing and the proceedings are still underway. If proven guilty, Higgins could face up to 70 years in prison.Johnny Gaudreau's sister Ktaie paid tributes to her brothers on her wedding dayNearly a year after postponing her wedding due to the tragic deaths of her brothers Johnny and Matthew, Katie Gaudreau tied the knot with partner Devin Joyce on July 11, 2025, in Gloucester City, New Jersey. The ceremony took place at St. Mary’s Church followed by a reception at The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia.Katie incorporated several tributes to her brothers on her special day. Her veil was embroidered with their handwritten notes, her bouquet featured 21 and 13 roses to match their jersey numbers and her bridesmaids carried reversed versions of the floral arrangement.Her father and the groomsmen wore socks marked with “13” and “21,” while the inside of her father’s suit jacket carried cherished photos of Johnny and Matthew.One widely shared clip from the afterparty showed Katie recreating Johnny’s signature dance while the original video of him played on a screen behind her in memory of her brother.