Evgeni Malkin's retirement decision could overshadow $92,000,000 star’s uncertain future with Penguins, claims insider

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin could retire at the end of next season, as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

According to the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, chatter is starting to pick up among Penguins circles that the 38-year-old Evgeni Malkin could hang up his skates for good.

Malkin played just 68 games this season, scoring just 16 goals and 50 points. He’s in the final year of his current contract and seems poised to take the 2025-26 season as a farewell tour much the same way Marc-Andre Fleury did this past season.

If that’s indeed the case, Malkin’s retirement could turbocharge the Penguins’ rebuild. The fire sale held at this year’s trade deadline was already indicative of the Pens’ direction.

So, with Malkin retiring and a rebuild on the horizon, the Penguins could be hard-pressed to trade Erik Karlsson at some point this upcoming offseason. Karlsson, who will be 35 at the end of May, has two years remaining on the eight-year $92 million contract.

While teams won’t be lining up to take on Karlsson’s contract, Penguins GM Kyle Dubas will do his best to find a potential trade partner.

A Pagnotta pointed out, the Penguins will have to wait until after July 1 of this year to move Karlsson as his $5 million signing bonus kicks in on that date. After that, the Penguins might have an easier time moving the former Norris Trophy winner.

Evgeni Malkin a slam-dunk Hall of Famer

Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby will go down as one of the NHL's all-time best duos - Source: Imagn

Evgeni Malkin has all the requisite numbers and hardware to be a slam-dunk, first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He’s played in over 1,200 games, racking up nearly 1,350 points. He’s got over 500 goals to go with three Stanley Cups. He won two Art Ross Trophies, the 2007 Calder Trophy, and the 2009 Conn Smythe Trophy.

Malkin also took home the 2012 Hart and Ted Lindsay Trophies.

Those numbers and accolades leave very little room for doubt that Evgeni Malkin should have no trouble getting his name called to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. His volume of work speaks for itself and warrants a place for him amid the NHL’s all-time greats.

Malkin's longtime partnership Sidney Crosby will surely cement his place among the league’s best duos, like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews or Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk.

