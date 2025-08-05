Ex-Blackhawks star Patrick Kane makes his thoughts clear on new HC Jeff Blashill - "He's going to be tough"

Former Blackhawks star Patrick Kane dropped his thoughts regarding new Chicago head coach Jeff Blashill’s influence on the club.

During an appearance on the Blackhawks Breakaway Podcast published on August 5, Kane made this opinion clear on what he expects Blashill to deliver to the young Blackhawks team.

He stated:

“I think first and foremost, he's going to be someone that's going to, you know, hold the players accountable.”

Patrick Kane is familiar with Jeff Blashill given his experience with the Hawks coach at the World Championships with the United States. That experience allowed Kane to declare the following:

“I played for him in two world championships, and I remember, like, one of our first video sessions, he came like, right at me. And, you know, really, I think it's a good message too, right? Like you, you come at some of your top players and you realize, like, okay, like, this guy's not gonna be able to get away with something, or I can't do that just because of, you know, who I am or, you know, the way I play.”

Kane offer this insight into why Blashill will be a great addition for the young Blackhawks team:

“So, he's got a great hockey mind, you know, he's going to be a tough coach, and I think for, you know, a younger team, to make sure guys are doing the right things and playing the right way.”

Check out Patrick Kane’s comments here:

Patrick Kane discusses his opinion of Blackhawks new head coach Jeff Blashill.

The Blackhawks will be looking to turn a corner in their rebuild under Blashill’s tutelage. While the club is still not expected to compete for a playoff spot, Blashill will be looking to set the foundation for what could be another prolonged playoff streak.

Patrick Kane, Jeff Blashill have history with Team USA

Kane and Blashill met twice at the IIHF World Championships - Source: Imagn

Patrick Kane played under Jeff Blashill twice at the World Championships representing the United States.

The first time Kane and Blashill met was at the 2008 IIHF World Championships in Canada. The duo was part of the US side in 2008, where the Americans placed sixth. Kane scored three goals and 10 points in seven games. Blashill was an assistant under head coach John Tortorella.

The next time Patrick Kane played for Jeff Blashill was at the 2018 IIHF World Championships in Denmark. It was the first time the Blackhawks had missed the playoffs in a decade. Kane was named Team USA captain and headlined a young American squad featuring then-up-and-coming players like Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Larkin.

Blashill, who was the Detroit Red Wings’ head coach at the time, led the US to a third-place finish. The Americans were thumped 6-0 by Team Sweden in the semi-final, who went onto defeat Switzerland for the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the Americans faced Team Canada in the third-place match, beating their North American rivals 4-1. Kane led the tourney in scoring with eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 10 games.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

