Ex-captain John Tavares makes his thoughts crystal clear on 'laid-back' Anthony Stolarz after clinching 9th straight playoff spot

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares praised his teammate Anthony Stolarz’s performance in the 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, which helped the team earn a playoff spot.

Leafs Latest posted a quote from the Maple Leafs’ ex-captain on X.

“He’s (Stolarz) got a little bit of a laid-back personality, but his intensity once he puts his pads on is pretty incredible — the way he’s barking, talking out there, and into the game,” Tavares said.

Stolarz spoke to reporters after the game and said that he would try to maintain his focus until the end of the regular season.

“Teams are fighting for position, their goalies are going to be on and you’re going to have to match them and I’m up to that challenge,” Stolarz said, via NHL.com.

By earning a playoff spot, the Leafs are one step closer to breaking the 56-season Stanley Cup drought that has plagued the franchise. Toronto last won the trophy in 1967 and its winless streak has become a league record.

The Maple Leafs also have an abysmal playoff record as they have made it past the first round only once since 2004. Their fans, management and the players will be hoping to do better this year.

“It’s great (to clinch)," Toronto forward Mitch Marner said, via NHL.com. "Obviously, that’s the goal at the start of the year, so that’s great but we have to finish out these games though. Still a lot on the line.”

John Tavares, Anthony Stolarz play big roles in Leafs' 3-2 win

John Tavares scored a tying goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs at 11:31 in the second period on Wednesday. He has scored nine goals in six of his last seven games, which helped the team extend its lead at the top of the Atlantic Division to three points over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The veteran forward told reporters after the game that the team would be working toward a successful postseason.

“It's a long grind," Tavares said, via the Toronto Sun's Terry Koshan. "It's a special thing to play for the Stanley Cup. We're excited to have the opportunity to again, earned our ticket there, and continue to work to finish as high as we can and make the most of the opportunity."

Stolarz made 29 saves including an important block with the score tied at 1-1 to help the Leafs grab a playoff berth.

