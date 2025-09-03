Ex-Leafs enforcer delivers no-holds-barred take on Mitch Marner's death threat admission to 'gain sympathy'

Former Maple Leafs enforcer Jay Rosehill didn’t pull any punches in regards to recent comments by ex-Leafs forward Mitch Marner regarding death threats following Toronto's playoff elimination.During an appearance on Leafs Morning Take published on September 3, Rosehill dropped his take on the comments made by Marner during a sitdown interview with Mark Masters last week.Rosehill stated:“I'm all for moving on from the Mitch Marner saga… Like in my mind, this is what happened months and months after he leaves the Toronto Maple Leafs. He tracks down Leafs media to have a sit-down so that he can tell everyone how outrageously he overreacted to a comment made online that now may or may not have existed in the first place…”Rosehill doubled down on his position, declaring:“…to gain sympathy from Leafs fans, many of who feel like he has left them high and dry.”The timing of the interview was convenient in Rosehill’s mind, months following Marner’s departure to Vegas. Now, in Rosehill’s estimation, Marner’s attempt to gain sympathy from fans has backfired.In particular, Rosehill criticized Marner for trying to play the victim after an individual posted his home address online. That situation prompted Rosehill to add:“But, you know, a comment on a thread or whatever, and you're hiring 24 hours security for two weeks. Meanwhile, Willie Styles is just riding the subway with the common folk.”Rosehill lambasted Marner for his agent’s attempt to whitewash Marner’s image after the fallout stemming from his departure. However, Rosehill isn’t having any of it. He openly criticized Marner’s lack of intensity and drive during the Stanley Cup playoffs.Rosehill concluded:“He can’t help himself.”Check out Rosehill’s comments here:Maple Leafs GM fires back at Mitch Marner’s commentsToronto Maple Leafs Brad Treliving fired back at Maner's comments - Press Conference - Source: ImagnToronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving fired back following Mitch Marner’s comments regarding security issues in Toronto. The Hockey News quoted Treliving as stating:“In our business, your No. 1 priority is looking after your players, and I think we do a really good job of it.”Treliving’s comments were originally captured by Sportsnet at the GM and coaches' preseason meeting in Detroit. The Leafs GM made his perspective clear on Mitch Marner’s victimhood, outlining how the club did not take anything lightly.Treliving added:“I don’t have any concerns that we don’t do everything humanly possible to make sure that they’re looked after, but in today’s world, you never take anything not seriously. In today’s world — and it can go for Toronto, it can go for any market with social media — the lion’s share of people can have good, honest discourse, but there’s always the ones that cross the line.”Treliving was adamant that the Maple Leafs did everything within their power to protect Mitch Marner and his family.Treliving concluded by stating:“It’s unfortunate, but we always take every precaution necessary to make sure our guys are looked after.”Treliving’s comments appear to dispel claims directly from Marner and his agent, Darren Ferris, regarding security concerns. It appears that months after the sign-and-trade deal was completed between the Leafs and Golden Knights, Mitch Marner is attempting to appease criticism from the Leafs’ fan base.It remains to be seen if this exchange will be the last fans hear of this incident. Otherwise, the war of words could escalate as Marner’s return to Toronto draws closer.