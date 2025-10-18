Ex-NHL GM Doug MacLean bluntly questions Maple Leafs’ ‘obsession’ with Max Domi - "Cowan should be their third-line center"

Former NHL general manager Doug MacLean shared his honest thoughts about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup choices. On Sportsnet’s "Real Kyper & Bourne" show with Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee on Friday, MacLean questioned why the team continues to prioritize Max Domi’s spot.

Ad

MacLean said he didn’t understand the Maple Leafs’ “obsession” with Domi and felt the team should give more responsibility to young forward Easton Cowan.

“Can Easton Cowan become another playoff type of guy that they desperately need?” MacLean asked. “My problem right now is why on the fourth line? My understanding is that he’s one of the best third-line guys around, and now he’s on the fourth line and Domi. What do they owe Domi?” [19:43 onwards]

Ad

Trending

MacLean added that Cowan should take the third-line center role, while forward Scott Laughton could play on the fourth line.

“Cowan is supposed to be your third-line guy. That’s a real important position down the stretch, and in the playoffs."

He also joked that he often gives advice to head coach Craig Berube about the team’s lines but that Berube “never listens.”

Ad

Ad

Max Domi, 30, is in his third season with Maple Leafs. He has played five games in the 2025–26 season, scoring one goal with a minus-one rating. His goal came in a 6-3 loss to Detroit on October 11. Domi averages 13 minutes and 33 seconds of ice time and has taken 11 shots with a 9.1 percent shooting rate.

Last season, Domi scored eight goals and had 25 assists for 33 points in 74 regular-season games. He also added seven points in 13 playoff games. His experience has been valuable for Toronto, but his current role has drawn questions from observers like MacLean.

Ad

Cowan, meanwhile, continues to learn and adjust to the NHL pace. After a game against the New York Rangers, he talked about focusing on the basics.

“I just play the best I can and try my best,” Cowan said, via theleafsnation.com. “I made a couple of mistakes, it’s the way of the road sometimes. You learn from it and move on.”

Ad

He admitted that staying consistent is one of the hardest parts of playing in the league.

“I got high expectations, but it’s a tough league,” he said. “So just try to be consistent each and every night.”

Maple Leafs coach praises Auston Matthews’ strong start to the season

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube praised Auston Matthews’ strong start to the season. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Berube pointed the captain’s all around play, saying Matthews has been “solid” and “healthy.”

Ad

The 28-year-old forward has opened the year with four goals and an assist in five games. Berube noted that while many focus on Matthews’ goal totals, he values his complete game.

“He’s been a good player in all aspects,” Berube said.

Matthews, who struggled with injuries last season, seems to have regained his form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama