Ex-NHLer Jay Rosehill makes his expectation from $15,000,000 Maple Leafs forward crystal clear

NHL analyst Jay Rosehill talked about Max Domi’s role in the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup for the upcoming 2025-26 season. On Friday’s episode of the &quot;Leafs Morning Take&quot; podcast, host Zack Phillips opined that a bigger role in the top six for Domi would help him return to his best this year.Rosehill agreed but said Max Domi must play harder to bring more intensity and involvement.&quot;Well, I hope so,&quot; Rosehill said. &quot;You know, when they signed him, I thought he's the type of guy we need, but I just need him to play. I just need him to be more involved in the game and to be more intense and to be more agitating...&quot;Rosehill compared him to Darcy Tucker, who spent nine seasons with the Maple Leafs. His last NHL season was with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2009-10 season.The NHL analyst said Tucker forced respect with energy and effort.&quot;I don't want to compare guys, but like, you know, how Darcy Tucker was just like, like was willing to do anything, and it didn't really matter,&quot; Rosehill said. &quot;Like he would dictate the game or respond in such a way that it would just demand respect.&quot;Rosehill wants Domi to show that same edge.&quot;Sometimes this year, Max just kind of quietly was trying to score goals, but didn't really get the ice or find the seams,&quot; Rosehill said. &quot;And that was just kind of the end of the game.&quot;In 2023-24, Max Domi had 47 points in 80 games for the Maple Leafs and four points in seven playoff games. However, his numbers were slightly different in 2024-25 (33 points in 74 games) and an improved performance in the playoffs (seven points in 13 games). Rosehill believes Domi can be tougher because he has done it before.&quot;In my mind, I think you got to do more. I think you got to be more intense, and he's capable of doing that because he's done it in the past.&quot; Rosehill said.Domi is entering the second season of a four-year, $15 million contract with Toronto. The contract runs until the end of the 2027-28 season.Analyst wants Max Domi to replace Mitch Marner on Maple Leafs' top lineThe Toronto Maple Leafs need a forward to replace Mitch Marner beside Auston Matthews. TSN analyst Mark Masters said Max Domi should get that chance, given he filled in for Marner once last season and played well with Matthews, showing good chemistry.&quot;I think it was Max Domi, who filled in there beside Auston Matthews, and obviously, they've had a good track record in the past playing together.&quot; Masters said. &quot;... I like the idea of Max Domi there.&quot;Playing on the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies could help him bounce back. So, Max Domi’s experience may make him the best option for that role.