  • Ex-Senator Alex Formenton found 'not guilty' in Hockey Canada verdict, returns to pro-hockey with HC Ambri-Piotta

Ex-Senator Alex Formenton found 'not guilty' in Hockey Canada verdict, returns to pro-hockey with HC Ambri-Piotta

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 06, 2025 20:44 GMT
NHL: JAN 25 Sabres at Senators - Source: Getty
Alex Formenton has returned to professional hockey (Source: Getty)

Former Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton is back in professional hockey. The 25-year-old forward signed with HC Ambrì-Piotta until December. The 3-and-a-half-month deal also includes an option to extend for the rest of the season. The Swiss club shared a highlight video of his goals on X to make things official.

In the caption, they welcomed him by writing:

“Welcome back home, Formi 🤩.”
Formenton last played for Ambri-Piotta in the 2023-24 season. He scored ten goals and six assists in 24 games. In January 2024, he left the team to focus on his defense and was also working as a construction worker. He faced a charge from an incident in 2018, which is widely known as the '2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case.' In July 2025, he was found not guilty.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia, who gave the final verdict in July, declared:

“Having found that I cannot rely upon the evidence of E.M. and then considering the evidence in this trial as a whole, I conclude that the Crown cannot meet its onus on any of the counts before me.”

However, the NHL, in its official statement, said the allegations were disturbing. So, they announced that they will review the judge’s findings to consider what steps to take next.

"The allegations made in this case, even if not determined to have been criminal, were very disturbing, and the behavior at issue was unacceptable," the NHL said in their statement from late July.
"We will be reviewing and considering the judge's findings. While we conduct that analysis and determine next steps, the players charged in this case are ineligible to play in the League."
So far, the NHL has not allowed Alex Formenton to play in the League.

Fans react to Alex Formenton's return to pro hockey

After the Alex Formenton signing news became public on X, several fans reacted to the new deal.

"He'll be back in Ottawa by the end of the year," a fan wrote.
"Welcome back, keep head up and see you soon in the NHL," another fan wrote.
"3.5 months takes him to mid-November. Does the December 1st RFA deadline still apply to him to play in the NHL this season?" a fan questioned.

Formenton has played 109 games in the NHL before moving overseas. Between 2022 and 2024, he had 29 points in 46 games for Ambri. After his acquittal, he decided to return to hockey, and Ambri-Piotta offered him another chance to continue his career.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Satagni Sikder
