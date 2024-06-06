"F**king clown": Paul Bissonnette lashes out at Pasha Eshghi for Jacob Trouba criticism

Pasha Eshghi’s criticism of Rangers captain Jacob Trouba’s leadership did not sit well with NHL legend Pual Bissonnette. Biz and Ryan Whitney recently confronted Eshghi during the latest episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast over his comments on Trouba.

Bissonnette hit back at Pasha for daring to criticize someone of Trouba’s experience, given Pasha himself was not even an accomplished skater. He called Pasha a "clown" and questioned his authority to critique an NHL player.

“But for the fact of a videographer coming on a podcast and talking about an NHL player who has played as long as Jacob Trouba, a captain in the National Hockey League. You are a f**king clown, Pasha,” said Paul Bissonnette.

“For you to have the balls to talk about an NHL player. The only time he scored was in the f**king Arbutus Club, third ground parking level. What are you doing?” added Biz.

Pasha, however, defended himself by challenging them to identify anything he said that was factually incorrect. Bissonnette pointed out that Pasha had made himself look foolish with his previous comments about JT Miller, and now he was making things worse by attacking Trouba.

Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette defend Jacob Trouba

Paul Bissonnette then questioned if Pasha truly believed Trouba should be stripped of his captaincy simply for his on-ice performance. Whitney defended Trouba’s leadership saying he had not heard any negative remarks about Trouba’s leadership or off-ice behavior.

“I don't know if you could question his leadership, man,” Ryan Whitney said. “I've never heard a bad word about him in the room and being the captain of the team off the ice.”

Whitney then criticized Pasha for bringing Trouba's wife into the conversation. He and Biz joked that if Trouba were to encounter Pasha, physical retribution might occur. Whitney said:

“I will say, though, like, bringing the wife into it, while he didn't say anything bad, he was talking about Trouba and mentioned what she does for a living and how it's ironic with his headshots. But by bringing the wife into the clip, I think if Trouba saw him, he'd sucker punch him.”

Paul Bissonnette suggested that Pasha should face Trouba one-vs-one on ice and see what happens. He said:

“Maybe Pasha puts on the gear, and we have him take one-on-ones through the middle with Jacob Trouba. I would love, LOVE to see Jacob Trouba coming in with the chicken wing to get Pasha on the button.”