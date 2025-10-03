FBI director Kash Patel seemingly falls prey to fake news regarding Matthew Schaefer’s contract extension

News of a supposed contract extension agreement between the New York Islanders and top prospect Matthew Schaefer caught several individuals off guard on Friday. One such individual is current FBI Director Kash Patel.A Tweet claiming that the Islanders had a handshake deal with Schaefer on a seven-year, $10.5 million extension was proven to be a hoax. Still, it was real enough to get plenty of other fans to believe the rumor was genuine.Matthew Schaefer signed his entry-level contract this summer. So, he’ll be eligible to become an RFA in 2028. Until then, the Islanders will have their prized rookie defenseman under contract. The club could sign Schaefer to an extension on July 1, 2027.What the price tag will be then could come down to his performance in the market for young, right-shot defensemen.Islanders promote Matthew Schaefer to main clubhouseThe New York Islanders made an interesting move on Friday, promoting Matthew Schaefer to the team’s main clubhouse.Prior to the move, Schaefer sat in an auxiliary locker room reserved for non-roster players and prospects. But now, Schaefer has gotten the vote of confidence from the team, earning his spot alongside his established veteran teammates.“It’s been awesome. In the big room now, get to see familiar faces I haven’t seen in a bit.”Schaefer’s comments, as quoted by NHL.com on Friday, highlight the milestone that Schaefer hit as a member of the New York Islanders. That move, coupled with his improving play, has boosted his confidence as an up-and-coming NHLer.He added:“The biggest thing is getting better each and every day, get better in practice, work hard and challenge myself in a lot of ways,” Schaefer said. “I’m feeling a lot more comfortable from day one.”Matthew Schaefer’s growing confidence has been evident on the ice. Still, it’s an adjustment period. That adjustment has been significant, going from Junior hockey to the NHL.Schaefer concluded:“It’s a little bit faster, guys really know how to make plays. As a defenseman, you’ve got to have good gaps and end plays quick. They’re stronger, bigger so box outs and things like that, you have to be on your toes a lot.”Schaefer still isn’t a lock for the Islanders’ lineup this fall. But there’s plenty of indication that the club will bring him on board to start the season. He’s been paired with veteran Scott Mayfield. That pairing could become a solid one for the Isles as Schaefer continues to grow into the NHL game.