"Few Canadians have given more": Canada PM Mark Carney pens a heartfelt message after Ken Dryden's death at 78

Ken Dryden, the Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender who went on to become a best-selling author, lawyer, politician and federal cabinet minister, died on Friday at the age of 78 after a cancer battle.Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a heartfelt tribute on X. Carney remembered Dryden, a six-time Stanley Cup champion, five-time Vezina Trophy winner, dedicated parliamentarian and minister of social development.“Ken Dryden was the reason I became a goalie, although I never mastered his ability to lean on his stick let alone keep the puck out of the net.” Carney said.During his time at Harvard, Mark Carney served as the backup goalie for the university’s varsity hockey team.“His return to university at the height of his playing career taught the importance of balance in life. His post-hockey career demonstrated the value of public service. Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country.&quot; Carney said,&quot;Ken Dryden was Big Canada. And he was Best Canada. Rest in peace.&quot;After retiring from hockey, he served as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs until 2004. He entered federal politics under Paul Martin’s Liberal government, all while authoring widely respected books and essays on hockey and Canadian life.Serge Savard reflects on the passing of Ken DrydenOn Saturday, former Canadiens defenseman Serge Savard reflected on the memories of his longtime teammate and friend. The two had grown closer during 1972 Summit Series reunions.“We looked at him and we thought he was coming from another planet.&quot; Savard said. &quot;We didn’t see hockey players coming into the dressing room with books under their arms. After practice, he was going to McGill University.” (per globalnews.ca)Savard remembered that early on, some teammates weren’t sure if Dryden, with so many interests beyond hockey, would really make it big in the game. But in time, they were not only proven wrong and they were left amazed.“He was the best goaltender of his time,” Savard said. “He did a lot of things, and every time after doing something, he would look at you and say, ‘What’s next?’ That’s Ken Dryden,”Savard was shocked to learn Dryden’s passing from his wife, Lynda, who shared the news on Friday. She explained that Dryden had quietly battled cancer for two years, knowing for months it couldn’t be cured, but kept it private within his immediate family.