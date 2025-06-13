"Gary Bettman picking the favorite again": NHL Twitter reacts to Panthers getting away with a no-call high stick on Oilers' Troy Stecher

NHL fans erupted in an uproar following a no-call on Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe during the first period of Game 4 in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The replay showed Verhaeghe lifting his stick, catching Edmonton Oilers blue liner Troy Stecher in the face. The play did not draw a call from the officials.

Fans immediately hit social media to make their opinions known about the no-call in favor of the Panthers’ forward.

Here’s a look at what these fans had to say:

“Gary Bettman picking the favourite again…” a fan opined.

Expand Tweet

“Love that the refs are just handing the game to Florida,” this fan weighed in.

Expand Tweet

“Funny how Florida has been getting away with everything this period,” another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, other fans downplayed the call, blaming the Oilers for trying to sell a penalty that wasn’t there.

Here’s a look at their comments:

“Another Edmonton flop,” a fan commented.

“Please he got a love tap on top of the helmet and grabbed his mouth for no reason trying to sell 💀💀,” this fan wrote on X.

“Maybe the Oilers should play better,” another fan remarked.

The no-call high stick preceded the Panthers’ third goal of the period, scored by Anton Lundell. The goal put the Cats up 3-0 heading into the first intermission.

Panthers blow lead, Oilers rally to even series with Game 4 win

Leon Draisaitl broke Florida fans' hearts with his OT winner - Source: Imagn

The Florida Panthers led Game 4 3-0 after 20 minutes. After chasing Stuart Skinner, the Cats seemed in control of the contest.

Based on the first 20 minutes alone, it seemed like Game 4 was going to be another blowout similar to Game 3. But the Oilers hung tough and came back to tie the game with the goals in the second period.

Then, the Oilers took the lead midway through the third period on Jake Walman’s second of the postseason.

But that was not the end of the night for the Panthers.

The Cats tied the game with roughly 13 seconds to go on San Reinhart’s sixth of the playoffs. His goal sent the game into overtime.

Sadly for the Cats, the game ended when Leon Draisaitl scored his fourth overtime winner of the postseason. The goal was Draisaitl’s 11th of 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, and, most importantly, evened the series at two games.

The series will now head back to Alberta where the Cats will be looking to turn the tables and take a 3-2 series lead. The Oilers will be looking to take the momentum they’ve gained and grab the lead for themselves.

