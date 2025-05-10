"Gary's team getting away with it": NHL fans react as Nicolas Roy escapes suspension with $7,812.50 fine despite having a DoPS hearing 

NHL fans are speaking out after Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy avoided a suspension and was instead fined just $7,812.50 for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic in the face during overtime in Game 2.

The incident occurred at 5:35 of overtime when Roy cross-checked Trent Frederic in the face, knocking him to the ice and leaving him bleeding. He was subsequently given a major penalty and game misconduct on the play.

After a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety, Nicolas Roy avoided a suspension and was only handed the maximum allowable fine under the CBA.

NHL fans expressed their frustrations at the outcome, with one fan tweeting:

"It's Gary's team getting away with it."

Another fan wrote on X/Twitter:

"Come on. I remember Matthew's got suspended for less. He escapes because he's a Golden Knight, and I think you know that."

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Well, Vegas paid $500 million to enter the league, and the Oilers only paid $6 million, so that seems fair," one fan wrote.

"It absolutely deserves a one game suspension. Regardless of his brain fart and COMPLETELY SEPARATE from the missed call by the refs at the end of the game," another fan wrote.

"If this is a FINE in Round 2, what will a person have to do to get a SUSPENSION in Round 3 and especially Round 4????" a user commented.

"That's it? Folks should cross check people in the face more often," another user wrote.

The money from the fines goes into the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund to help players in tough situations.

Elliotte Friedman's take on Nicolas Roy no suspension

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on Nicolas Roy avoiding suspension for his cross-check to the face of Frederic.

Friedman explained on X that while rare, there have been instances in the past where a player gets a hearing but avoids suspension.

"It's rare – hasn't happened this year, but has in past – for players to get a hearing and not be suspended. Roy escapes, because he was reckless instead of trying to injure. Learned today no player can be fined more than $5K without a hearing."

The series now heads to Edmonton for Game 3 on Saturday.

