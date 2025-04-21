Glimpse into Top 10 2025 NHL Easter family celebrations ft. Evander Kane, Vincent Trocheck and Carey Price's families

While the NHL playoffs are already underway, many players still took time to celebrate Easter with their families. Some kept it simple with quiet gatherings, while others had fun with egg hunts and kids enjoying the day.

Ad

From current players like Jeff Petry to Habs legend Carey Price, here are the top 10 Easter family celebrations shared by NHL stars and their partners on social media.

#1. Seguin family’s first Easter with baby girl Wren

This is the first Easter Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate celebrated after the arrival of their daughter, Wren. Kate Seguin shared some really adorable Easter moments with their baby girl on her Instagram stories.

Ad

Trending

The first story showed a close-up of Kate and Wren wearing matching green and white striped dresses. The caption read:

“Our little Easter bunny”

via Instagram /@kate__seguin

The second story showed Kate holding her daughter, both of them wearing stylish sunglasses. She also posted a story showing Wren being lovingly held by her two aunts, Tyler Seguin’s sisters, Cassidy and Vanessa, and tagged them in the post.

Ad

#2. Evander Kane and family’s Easter

Oilers forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen shared some sweet Easter moments on her Instagram stories on Sunday as well. The first story showed his kids Kensington, Hendrix and Iverson gathered around a table filled with snacks in small bowls. There were colorful roses in the center and Easter baskets in the background.

via Instagram/@marateigen

The second story showed an outdoor scene where the kids were doing a mini egg hunt. Kensington was seen crawling under a slide reaching for scattered colorful Easter eggs. The family also went for an outing with Mara dressed in all white and a stylish hat, holding hands with Kensington while the boys followed behind.

Ad

#3. Angela and Carey Price’s Easter celebrations

Habs legend Carey Price and his family had a sweet Easter celebration at home. His wife Angela posted a family photo on her Instagram stories where the couple posed with their three children, Liv, Millie and Lincoln.

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

Lincoln and Millie were holding Easter baskets in one of the stories, and Lincoln was seen wearing a hoodie with bunny ears in another. Angela also shared that the couple went to cast their votes in the ongoing Canadian elections on Sunday.

Ad

#4. Jeff Petry and family rode to the church in a golf cart

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry and his family had a fun Easter celebration this weekend. His wife Jules shared a sweet family picture on her Instagram stories where the couple posed with their four boys.

Another story saw the boys riding a golf cart with their dad to church, which Jules captioned as the highlight of their day. The kids were grinning and waving as they sat bundled together in the cart.

Ad

She also posted a few clips from their kids’ Easter egg hunt adventures and wrote:

“Wouldn’t be an Easter egg hunt without a fight?!”

via Instagram/@petryjules

#5. Matt Martin celebrates Easter with his daughters

New York Islanders great Matt Martin had a cozy day with his daughters Winnie and Alice this Easter. Matt’s wife Sydney shared a special carousel of pictures on the occasion, where Matt posed with his daughters who were sported matching Easter outfits with bunny ears.

Ad

“Happy Easter🤍🐣,” Kat captioned the post.

Ad

She also shared a few stories, including one sweet moment of Matt putting fun Easter bunny sunglasses on their daughter Alice, who was sitting in her pajamas with a basket of colorful eggs and toys nearby.

Another story showed Alice standing indoors in her pajamas and a pink sweatshirt, holding a white Easter basket. The caption read:

“First egg hunt of the day in jammies.”

via Instagram/@sydneyemartin

The next click saw both girls dressed in the matching floral dresses with yellow cardigans and bunny ears, each holding a white stuffed unicorn.

Ad

#6. Vincent Trocheck and family dined out

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck and his wife Hillary went out with their kids to a restaurant this Easter. Hillary Trocheck shared a couple of snaps from their outing on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

via Instagram/@hillarytrocheck

One of the pics saw Hillary hugging their daughter Lennon, while another showed Vincent sitting beside son Leo at the restaurant. Hillary also shared a clip featuring her daughter, who was playing with toy bunnies in their backyard.

Ad

#7. Alex Tuch and family celebrated with a bunny-themed cake

On Sunday, Buffalo Sabres alternate captain Alex Tuch’s wife Kylie shared a few stories from their Easter celebrations on her Instagram. She posted a lovely family photo of the couple standing outside with their son Tripp.

via Instagram/@kylieetuch

Another story featured a beautifully decorated Easter cake. The cake was light blue with piped white and pink icing and topped with large bunny ears. Their family and friends came over on the occasion, and Kylie shared an adorable snap of baby Tripp, who was held by one of their family friends.

Ad

#8. Charlie Coyle’s daughter Lilia went Easter egg hunting

Former Bruins forward Charlie Coyle and his family are now settling into life in Colorado. On Easter, Charlie’s wife Danielle shared a couple of stories featuring their daughter Lilia.

One of the stories saw Lilia walking barefoot across the wooden floor of their house, holding a white woven Easter basket in her hand. She wore a purple plaid pajama set as she continued egg hunting around the rooms.

Ad

via Instagram/@daniellegcoyle

Another click showed a close-up of her hand dropping a blue plastic egg into the basket. Inside were already several other eggs, including two yellow, two purple, and another blue.

Ad

#9. The Nylanders’ Easter

William Nylander’s sister Ella shared an inside look into their Easter morning on Sunday with a carousel of photos. One of the clicks showed a breakfast table set with a lit candle, a plate holding an open-faced sandwich with ham and cucumber, a bowl of eggs, grapes, and colorful pens next to an Easter-themed napkin.

“Easter morning 🥚🧸,” Ella captioend the post.

Ad

Another photo showed Ella longing in a chair, wearing red-and-white striped pajama pants and a gray sweater. A third photo saw a wooden cutting board with a few cucumber slices, a piece of dark bread, a ceramic mug and a wicker basket in the background.

The last slide featured a wooden bowl filled with colorful hand-decorated Easter eggs along with shiny blue foil-wrapped chocolate eggs and more pastel pens nearby.

#10. Jesper Bratt and family’s Easter

New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt’s fiancee Nicole Laud shared several stories on her Instagram this weekend. She posted a short clip showing kids running around on a grassy lawn playing football.

Ad

“Easter football with the boys,” she wrote.

via Instagram/@nicolelaud

Another story showed a Spumoni Gardens takeout pizza box. Nicole also posted a snap from a family gathering at a backyard with several people sitting on patio furniture, which she called the “coziest little watch party.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama