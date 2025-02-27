"GM not making any move is brutal": Sens faithful dejected as Ottawa Senators lose 5 straight games after 4-1 defeat to Jets

Fans reacted after the Ottawa Senators lost their fifth straight game after falling 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. This latest defeat drops the Senators' record to 29-25-4 on the season, leaving them on the outside looking in for a Wild Card playoff spot with 62 points.

Kyle Connor, Mason Appleton, Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets in the win, while Thomas Chabot had the lone Ottawa goal. Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark made 35 saves, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots.

Senators fans have voiced their frustration on social media following the team's fifth consecutive loss. One fan tweeted,

"There's nothing to say at this point. It's just like watching the Senators of last year, or the one before that, or before that. No one cares. Yea, injuries, but all teams have to fight through it. GM not making any moves is brutal, too."

Another fan wrote,

"Trade away all injury prone players lmao"

Here are some fan reactions:

"This season is slipping away from us. We need to get healthy soon otherwise this season is OVER" one fan wrote.

"Bye bye playoffs, welcome core-sellout postseason." another fan wrote.

"The season’s likely over if we lose on Saturday to SJ. That’s an absolute must win." a user commented.

"This team is going nowhere... even with cry baby Tkachuk being out - injury, ego broken cause USA lost. What ever happen to the good old days where players played hurt. 80s hockey rules" another user wrote.

The Senators were already shorthanded coming into the game, with Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto and Josh Norris all out of the lineup due to injury.

Ottawa Senators HC Travis Green on 4-1 loss to Jets

Despite the defeat, Ottawa Senators head coach Travis Green seemed to find some positives in his club's performance in 4-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets.

"You're always disappointed when you lose, but I thought it was a step in the right direction for our team. Felt like we found our legs a little bit, found out work ethic, forcheck was better, breakouts were better, spent a lot of quality time in the offensive zone..." Green said.

He acknowledged the challenge of facing a strong Jets team, but believed the Senators played a hard-fought game overall.

The Ottawa Senators will next face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at home.

