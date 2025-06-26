"Go clear cap space elsewhere": NHL analyst doesn't mince words about Oilers trading Evander Kane to division rivals Canucks

NHL analyst Craig Button was blunt in his assessment of the Edmonton Oilers' move to send forward Evander Kane to division-rivals, the Vancouver Canucks. The Oilers sent Kane to the Canucks on Wednesday in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. The move clears $5.13 million in salary cap space for Edmonton.

Speaking on SportsCentre with Jay Onrait, Button criticized the Oilers' rationale for trading Kane:

"I get it, I don't like it for the Edmonton Oilers. Go clear cap space elsewhere," he said bluntly. (2:14 onwards)

Button believes the Oilers should have found another way to shed salary that didn't involve dealing a key player to a division foe.

“Maybe the time for Evander Kane to go elsewhere had arrived. I understand that. I didn't feel the Edmonton Oilers were better last summer after the moves they made," Button said.

"97 and 29 overperformed, led that team in so many different ways to get to the level they do. And now again, less help for them. I don't like it."

Kane scored 44 points in 77 regular-season games for Edmonton last season. He added another 12 points in 21 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference Finals.

Button feels the Oilers are putting more pressure on stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl by moving Kane. He also believes Edmonton has downgraded its roster compared to last season.

Meanwhile, the Canucks add a proven top-six winger in Kane as they look to contend in the wide-open Pacific Division next season. It's a deal that Button clearly believes benefits Vancouver more than Edmonton going forward.

Vancouver GM Patrik Allvin on acquiring Evander Kane

Kane missed the entire regular season recovering from injuries but returned for the Oilers' playoff run, scoring 6 goals and 6 assists in 21 games. Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin cited adding toughness and scoring depth as the main reasons for trading for Kane.

"I think every team is looking to be harder to play against and for us, with the group we have here, when a player like this comes available at the cost, we felt we have a chance to upgrade our top-nine, mid-six, and become a harder team to play against," Allvin said (per NHL.com).

Allvin also noted that Evander Kane had a limited no-trade clause listing 15 teams, and among those, Vancouver was the top choice on his list.

