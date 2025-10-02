Golden Knights may not have announced Carter Hart's signing in Oct. 1, due to 2017 Las Vegas Strip mass killing on the same day: Report

NHL analyst Chris Johnston of The Athletic suggested the Vegas Golden Knights may have delayed announcing Carter Hart’s signing on Oct. 1. The date coincides with the anniversary of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.Hart, along with Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton, was acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial and is set to be reinstated on Dec. 1.While the NHL won’t register their contracts until Oct. 15, players can finalize deals as early as Oct. 1 to handle visas and relocation before the league signs off.According to Johnston, Hart is the closest to putting pen to paper, with league sources indicating that the Vegas Golden Knights are the likely landing spot.“Hart received interest from multiple NHL teams and is drawn to the opportunity to play for a contender in a situation where he’d likely end up sharing the crease with Adin Hill.&quot; Johnston said.Johnston also noted the significance of Oct. 1 in Las Vegas, calling it a &quot;somber day&quot; for the organization:&quot;As for the timing of when a free-agent deal might come together, it’s worth noting that Oct. 1 is a somber day for the organization as it marks the anniversary of the 2017 mass killing of 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip.&quot;Carter Hart has played his entire NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers, appearing in 227 games, with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.Hart, McLeod, Dube, Foote and Formenton were all charged when the trial began in April, but each pleaded not guilty and was acquitted on July 24 after a two-month trial in London, Ontario.Chris Johnston feels &quot;murky&quot; for other players other than Carter HartChris Johnston suggested the situation for players other than Carter Hart remains “murky.” He noted that there were reports that McLeod was close to signing with the Hurricanes, but a league source later warned it wasn’t a done deal given the pushback the team faced once the news leaked.“While members of the team raised no issue with the possibility of bringing in one of the players… more than 1,600 fans had signed a petition against a possible move as of Wednesday,” said Johnston.Meanwhile, Alex Formenton is back in pro hockey after signing with HC Ambrì-Piotta in September. His deal runs at the end of December and has an option to extend through the 2025-26 season.