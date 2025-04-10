GR8 City Celebration: All we know about Capitals' plans to celebrate Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking feat

On Friday, the Washington Capitals will celebrate Alex Ovechkin’s record-breaking feat with a special event in the U.S. capital. The franchise announced on Wednesday a list of initiatives kicking off in the D.C. area to commemorate the "Great 8" becoming the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer.

These events comprise a special GR895 practice on Wednesday, a pregame ceremony on Thursday and the GR8 City Celebration on Friday at Union Station with Ovechkin in attendance, the Capitals announced.

The team hosted 895 fourth and fifth grade students from five schools in the Arlington area at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for a special “Kids Day” practice on Wednesday. The kids got to meet Ovechkin, who recreated his sliding celebration from Sunday.

"I would say it's great," Ovechkin said, via 7News. "Kids love it. We love it. Great atmosphere."

Next up in the series is the Gr8ness Pre-game Ceremony at Capital One Arena before Washington faces off against the Carolina Hurricanes. Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, chairman Dick Patrick and president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan will join Ovechkin’s wife Nastya, kids Sergei and Ilya, mom Tatiana and father-in-law Kirill on the ice for the event. The Leonsis family, the franchise and Ovechkin’s teammates will present him with a special gift.

The GR8 City Celebration on Friday at Union Station main hall will allow fans and the general public to interact with Ovechkin. Free photo ops, interactive stations, giveaways, alumni appearances and other events are planned.

The Capitals organization is also encouraging fans to get involved in several other charitable and community initiatives in Ovechkin’s honor.

Alex Ovechkin’s 895th goal has become part of hockey history

Alex Ovechkin scored the 895th goal of his career on Sunday to surpass Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

“I'm really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches," Ovechkin said, via NHL.com. "It's an unbelievable moment and I'm happy.”

The historic goal came during the Capitals’ 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. At 7:26 in the second period, Ovechkin fielded a cross-ice pass from Tom Wilson ahead of the left face-off circle, built up momentum and slammed a wrist shot past Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin from the circle.

After the goal, Ovechkin turned with his arms raised in triumph and skated back to center ice before doing a belly flop and sliding past the blue line on his chest. He was soon mobbed by his teammates as the Capitals’ bench emptied in celebration.

