Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist reveals his goalie inspiration who 'never made it to NHL'

New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist recently opened up about the player who inspired him to become a hockey goaltender.

In a conversation published on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast on August 4, Lundqvist revealed his inspiration as a child growing up in Sweden. He stated:

“My first hero was Peter Lindmark, never made it to the NHL, but at the time he was the best guy in Sweden.”

Lindmark’s career in Sweden lasted from the mid-1970s to the late 1990s in the Swedish league. According to Elite Prospects, Lindmark represented Sweden in 112 international games, posting a 2.75 GAA. He appeared in the 1988 Olympics in Calgary, posting 2.40 GAA and an .868 SV% in seven games.

Henrik Lundqvist went on to name two more of his inspirations growing up:

“After that, you watch, a lot of the guys playing in the Swedish Elite League. And then, as I got older, started paying attention to the NHL, Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek, was two guys that really inspired me.”

Check out Lundqvist's conversation here:

The Roy and Hasek were among the best goalies of their generation. Roy won four Stanley Cups while Hasek took home one with the Detroit Red Wings. While Lundqvist never won one for himself, his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame is secured, earning induction in 2023.

Henrik Lundqvist had impressive international track record with Sweden

Lundqvist had an impressive track record with Team Sweden - Source: Imagn

While Henrik Lundqvist is remembered as one of the best NHL goalies of his generation, he’s also accrued an impressive track record international track record with Team Sweden.

In particular, Lundqvist shone at the Olympic Games with Sweden on multiple occasions. His first Olympic foray came in 2006 when Sweden won the gold medal in Turin. Lundqvist backstopped the Swedes, playing in nine games, racking up a 2.35 GAA and an .894 SV%.

Lundqvist would be back in the crease for Sweden at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, posting a brilliant 1.34 GAA and a .927 SV% in three games. Unfortunately, Sweden did not medal in that tourney.

In his last Olympic appearance, Henrik Lundqvist hit the ice at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia. Lundqvist was equally impressive, posting a 1.50 GAA and .943 SV% in six games. Lundqvist and the Swedes were runners-up to Canada in a thrilling tournament.

Lundqvist’s exploits with Team Sweden have earned him a memorable place in Swedish hockey just as much as in the NHL. Henrik Lundqvist will go down as one of the all-time hockey greats, not just in the NHL, but around the world.

