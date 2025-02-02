HC Craig Berube makes his thoughts crystal clear on Maple Leafs goalie’s 44-save performance against Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube praised goaltender Joseph Woll for his performance in Saturday’s 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers. Woll made 44 saves.

Speaking to the media after the game, Berube said Woll’s performance was competitive and gritty.

“Just the battle. With the way they play, they move the puck around and shoot a lot,” Berube said. “There are a lot of attempts coming at the net. He was fighting through traffic and fighting for the puck. He battled hard. He made some great saves from competing.”

The Leafs coach also pointed to areas his team could have improved.

“We got that 4-1 lead right away, I’m not critiquing the wins, because a win’s a win, but I think we could have pushed a little bit more on them,” Berube said.

Joseph Woll’s current $2.3 million contract with the Maple Leafs runs out at the end of the season. The goalie signed a new three-year $10.98-million deal with the franchise in July 2024, which will kick in starting from the 2025-26 season.

In his post-game interview, Woll thanked the crowd for giving him a boost on the night.

“They’re a good team, obviously, and they made a good push, and I was just doing everything in my power to keep the puck out of the net,” Woll said via NHL.com.

“It was a good win for us, a big win. It was our fans that were pretty loud, pretty on par with theirs. It was cool, regardless of who the fans are cheering for, it always ups the emotion and the intensity of the game.”

NHL insider claims Maple Leafs players adjusting to Craig Berube

Prior to the win against the Oilers, the Leafs had only managed to find the net once in each of their last three games. Former Leafs right wing and TSN hockey analyst Mike Johnson attributed their misfiring offense to the players trying to learn Craig Berube’s style.

Speaking on "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo," Johnson claimed the Leafs were keeping the playoffs in mind with their current strategy.

"I think a lot of it is adapting to the new coach,” Johnson said on Thursday. “They wanted to implement a different system, and you have to respect the fact that all these talented, successful players were willing to embrace something entirely foreign to them — with the belief that it would make them more dangerous and effective in the playoffs.”

The Maple Leafs broke away from a three-game skid with their win on Saturday. They will look to keep the momentum going against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

