Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch was candid about the close 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night, a game played without superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

McDavid missed the game with a lower-body injury suffered on Thursday, while Draisaitl has missed the Oilers' last two games after getting injured on Tuesday.

Knoblauch acknowledged the challenge of playing without the two best players in the world.

"Just find our game playing more simplified game. Obviously, when you don't have 97 29 things change quite a bit, and we're going to need a little more collective effort through the lineup lines, through one through four.

"But a lot of guys stepping up, playing a lot more significant role, a lot more minutes," Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch noted that guys like Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner have really stepped up, and the line of Nugent-Hopkins, Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson has been clicking nicely.

Nugent-Hopkins agreed with his coach, saying that it has been great to see others rising to the occasion while some of their stars are out.

"We understand we lose two of the best players in the world. You're gonna feel it, but I think the way that you play as a team shouldn't matter too much of who's in or who's out," he said.

“I think the guys did a great job of stepping up and just playing our game.”

Nugent-Hopkins led the way with a hat trick, while Jeff Skinner and Adam Henrique also scored for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner has 27 saves in the winning effort.

Kaapo Kakko (two goals), Andre Burakovsky and Jaden Schwartz scored for Kraken, while Joey Daccord stopped 24 shots in the loss.

Elliotte Friedman shares latest on Connor McDavid and Draisaitl Injuries

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers aren't concerned that Connor McDavid or Draisaitl's injuries will affect their availability for the upcoming playoffs.

“Well, the word at this point in time is that there are no worries that these are long-term ailments that will threaten their playoff availability in any way."

Friedman noted that Draisaitl's return timeline appears to be ahead of McDavid's.

"Now, as of today, it appears likely that Leon Draisaitl’s timeline is ahead of Connor McDavid’s,and the belief is that Draisaitl may return before McDavid. But I have been warned that McDavid has blown past injury timelines before."

It isn't Connor McDavid's first injury this season, as he had missed three games due to an ankle issue in October. He also got a three-game suspension in January. McDavid has put up 90 points (26 goals, 64 assists) in 63 games this season.

Draisaitl, meanwhile,has been even more productive, with 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists) in 68 games.

