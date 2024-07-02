“He complained and got a raise” “Perfect bridge deal “: NHL fans react as Shane Pinto signs $7,500,000 extension with Ottawa Senators

Forward Shane Pinto will be staying put in Ottawa as he has agreed to a two-year contract with the Senators, the club announced. The deal is worth a reported $7.5 million, representing a $2.5 cap hit for next season.

While the news of Shane Pinto’s signing solidifies the Sens’ top-six forward group, some fans have shown concern over the signing.

Here’s a look at some choice comments from fans who aren’t all that convinced Shane Pinto’s contract was a good idea.

“Announce him to Chicago for a 4th round pick,” a fan said.

“In other words he complained and got a raise,” another fan said.

“And he will then leave for greener pastures,” one fan said.

However, not all reactions questioned Shane Pinto’s new deal. Some fans seemed genuinely excited about the deal, showing their support for Pinto in Ottawa. Here’s what these fans had to say:

“Perfect bridge deal!” one fan said.

“STAIOS MASTERCLASS LETS GO,” another fan said.

“A good fair bridge contract. This is what I said should happen,” a fan said.

Pinto will be looking to build on his success from last season, in which he notched 27 points in 41 games.

Shane Pinto looking to bounce back following suspension

Shane Pinto’s new two-year deal is a vote of confidence from the Ottawa Senators organization. Last season, he missed half of the season due to a suspension related to a gambling incident. The incident violated the NHL’s policies, forcing the young center to serve the suspension.

The Senators hope all of that drama is in the past as Pinto looks to contribute meaningfully to a team that will be looking to get back into the playoff conversation. With new head coach Travis Green, the Senators will have a new voice behind the bench.

Overall, Pinto’s new contract is a savvy move that both sides hope will pay off. On one hand, the Senators have two seasons to decide if they want to sign Pinto long-term, while on the other, Pinto has two years to show he’s worth a long-term contract.

The biggest question will be whether Pinto gets that contract in Ottawa or if another team is willing to give him a long-term deal. If Pinto can surpass the 35 points he registered in 2022-2023, he should be in demand the next time he’s set to hit free agency.

