"He doesn't eat healthy": Evgeni Malkin takes a playful jab at Alex Ovechkin for breaking Wayne Gretzky's record

Pittsburgh Penguins veteran Evgeni Malkin took a playful jab at Alex Ovechkin after the latter broke Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record. Ovechkin cemented his place in history by becoming the league's all-time leading scorer.

During Sunday's game against the NY Islanders at UBS Arena, Ovi scored his 895th career goal, surpassing Gretzky's 894 mark.

Following the milestone, Alex Ovechkin received an outpouring of congratulations from across the league. Malkin and Ovechkin have been close friends since their teenage years. They both were drafted in the same year (2004) and represented Team Russia together.

During an interview with The Athletic, Malkin couldn't resist a playful dig at his friend, known for his legendary eating habits. The Penguins veteran praised Ovechkin's relentless drive, noting that he isn't a conventional athlete. He said Ovi skips daily workouts and ignores healthy eating but remains passionate about hockey.

“He not believe it (that it’s been more than 20 years), I not believe it, that he’s broken the record,” Malkin said. “He never stopped. He isn’t a typical player. He doesn’t work out every day. He doesn’t eat healthy. He just loves hockey.”

Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins were knocked out of playoff contention after a 3-1 defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at the United Center. This marks the third consecutive season without playoff action for Malkin and Penguins.

Evgeni Malkin texted Alex Ovechkin after he tied the record

Evgeni Malkin shared that he sent Alex Ovechkin a congratulatory text when Ovi tied the goals record during the Capitals' 5-3 win over the Blackhawks on Friday.

Malkin added that he plans to reach out again once things calm down:

"I probably won’t call him until a little bit later,” Malkin said. “He has 1,000 messages probably. I sent him a message before the game today, said congrats. It’s an amazing day for Russian hockey. I’m glad Wayne Gretzky (was there). A great day for hockey for all of us.”

Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal with a one-timer on a power play, assisted by Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome, during the Capitals' 4-1 defeat to the Islanders. Ovi has accumulated 69 points this season, with 42 goals and 27 assists in 61 games.

Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will be up against the Carolina Hurricanes next on Thursday.

