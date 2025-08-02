  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • “He should have been invited atleast”: NHL fans react to Lane Hutson not being invited to Team USA’s Orientation Camp for 2026 Olympics 

“He should have been invited atleast”: NHL fans react to Lane Hutson not being invited to Team USA’s Orientation Camp for 2026 Olympics 

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 02, 2025 03:51 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Lane Hutson not being invited to Team USA’s Orientation Camp for 2026 Olympics - Source: Imagn

The decision to leave Lane Hutson off the United States national team orientation camp roster for the 2026 Olympics has left many NHL fans confused and frustrated.

Ad

The Montreal Canadiens rookie won the Calder Trophy after an impressive season. He racked up 6 goals and 66 points over 82 games. His dynamic offensive skillset and elite playmaking made him a strong contender in the eyes of fans for a potential Team USA spot.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the decision to exclude Lane Hutson from the orientation camp has sparked an outcry from passionate hockey fans on social media. One fan expressed the sentiment echoed by many, stating simply:

"He should have been invited atleast. Ouch!!."
Ad

Another fan wrote,

"Puzzling, but this is an age old story where veterans always get the benefit of the doubt. Same happened to Crosby in 2006."
Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"You know I kind of get why they think he might not make the team. But it’s crazy not to have him at camp and I’m willing to bet that he will be the biggest omission from the team come Olympic time. Team Canada says thanks." one fan wrote.
Ad
"You know what? Perfect! Let him rest and kill every teams after the break!" another fan wrote.
"Aren’t there 26 spots ? He’s not even a top 26 NHL dman ." a user commented.
"strange to me that he wouldn't get an invite, but I don't think he would make the team with the US left side having quinn hughes, zach werenski, jaccob slavin, jake sanderson, etc" another user wrote.
Ad

Given Hutson's extensive experience with the U.S. men's senior national team already, having registered 2 goals and 6 points in 9 games, the omission has left many scratching their heads.

Former NHL executive weighs in on Lane Hutson's next potential contract with Canadiens

As Lane Hutson's entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens nears its expiration next summer, former NHL executive Pierre McGuire has offered his insights on the young defenseman's future deal.

Ad

Speaking on "The Sick Podcast," McGuire said:

"We want to keep him as long as we can, and we want him to know how much we appreciate him," articulating the Canadiens' likely stance.
Ad

However, McGuire acknowledged that Lane Hutson's agent will expect a substantial offer, potentially seeking to make him the team's highest-paid defenseman.

"The trade is going to be, the agent is going to say, 'Well, then he's got to be your highest-paid defenseman,'" McGuire explained.

While the former executive doesn't believe the Canadiens will overpay, he speculated that the team might offer slightly more than the eight-year, $76 million contract signed by Noah Dobson.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications