“He should have been invited atleast”: NHL fans react to Lane Hutson not being invited to Team USA’s Orientation Camp for 2026 Olympics 

The decision to leave Lane Hutson off the United States national team orientation camp roster for the 2026 Olympics has left many NHL fans confused and frustrated.The Montreal Canadiens rookie won the Calder Trophy after an impressive season. He racked up 6 goals and 66 points over 82 games. His dynamic offensive skillset and elite playmaking made him a strong contender in the eyes of fans for a potential Team USA spot.However, the decision to exclude Lane Hutson from the orientation camp has sparked an outcry from passionate hockey fans on social media. One fan expressed the sentiment echoed by many, stating simply:&quot;He should have been invited atleast. Ouch!!.&quot;Another fan wrote,&quot;Puzzling, but this is an age old story where veterans always get the benefit of the doubt. Same happened to Crosby in 2006.&quot;Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;You know I kind of get why they think he might not make the team. But it’s crazy not to have him at camp and I’m willing to bet that he will be the biggest omission from the team come Olympic time. Team Canada says thanks.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;You know what? Perfect! Let him rest and kill every teams after the break!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Aren’t there 26 spots ? He’s not even a top 26 NHL dman .&quot; a user commented.&quot;strange to me that he wouldn't get an invite, but I don't think he would make the team with the US left side having quinn hughes, zach werenski, jaccob slavin, jake sanderson, etc&quot; another user wrote.Given Hutson's extensive experience with the U.S. men's senior national team already, having registered 2 goals and 6 points in 9 games, the omission has left many scratching their heads.Former NHL executive weighs in on Lane Hutson's next potential contract with CanadiensAs Lane Hutson's entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens nears its expiration next summer, former NHL executive Pierre McGuire has offered his insights on the young defenseman's future deal.Speaking on &quot;The Sick Podcast,&quot; McGuire said:&quot;We want to keep him as long as we can, and we want him to know how much we appreciate him,&quot; articulating the Canadiens' likely stance.However, McGuire acknowledged that Lane Hutson's agent will expect a substantial offer, potentially seeking to make him the team's highest-paid defenseman.&quot;The trade is going to be, the agent is going to say, 'Well, then he's got to be your highest-paid defenseman,'&quot; McGuire explained.While the former executive doesn't believe the Canadiens will overpay, he speculated that the team might offer slightly more than the eight-year, $76 million contract signed by Noah Dobson.